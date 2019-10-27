Diwali fireworks worsen Delhi's hazardous air pollution

Air pollution in New Delhi and several other Indian cities deteriorated on Monday to the worst recorded level, a day after revelers set off firecrackers and rockets to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali.

The smoke from fireworks added to emissions from cars and trucks as well as stubble fires by farmers around Delhi that have made it the world's most polluted capital.

Read more: How foul air in India is putting people's lives in danger

The air quality index, which measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter, touched 500 in several parts of Delhi, including the international airport, in the early hours of Monday, the maximum recorded by the government's Central Pollution Control Board.

Hindus mark Diwali, the festival of lights Good over evil The Diwali festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. It commemorates the return of the Hindu god Rama from a 14-year exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana, who had abducted his wife, Sita, according to Hindu scriptures.

Hindus mark Diwali, the festival of lights Spectacular fireworks For Hindus, Diwali is one of the most important festivals of the year and it is marked by bursting firecrackers throughout the night, decorating houses with colorful lights and performing traditional rituals such as offering prayers.

Hindus mark Diwali, the festival of lights Expressing gratitude In many regions of India, Diwali also marks the end of the harvest season and farmers use the occasion to express their gratitude towards the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi. People also offer prayers to the Hindu god Ganesh. Every year, on the eve of Diwali, families gather for the spectacular fireworks displays held all over the country.

Hindus mark Diwali, the festival of lights Row of lights The festival begins with the lighting of candles and oil lamps, called "diyas." Diwali is a contraction of the word "Deepavali", which means row of lights in Sanskrit. Streets and houses are decorated with colorful lights and people typically buy gold, including jewelry, coins and small statues of the elephant-headed Ganesh ahead of the festivities.

Hindus mark Diwali, the festival of lights Guinness world record The Indian city of Ayodhya on Saturday, October 26, 2019, set a Guinness world record by illuminating 409,000 oil lamps on the banks of river Sarayu as part of Diwali.

Hindus mark Diwali, the festival of lights Environmental-friendly Diwali? Massive fireworks across India add to the environmental pollution. This year, Indian authorities hope to reduce the environmental damage with low-emission firecrackers and light shows. But the plan has hurt some businesses associated with the Diwali festival.

Hindus mark Diwali, the festival of lights Celebrated across the world Diwali is celebrated not only in India, where more than 80% of the people identify themselves as Hindus, but also in other countries with large Hindu populations such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mauritius, Malaysia and Singapore. Here, a group of Hindu devotees in Brussels, celebrate Diwali near Atomium area. Author: Shamil Shams



Anything above 401 is classified as "severe." Air pollution at that level can seriously affect those with existing respiratory illnesses, and even those who are healthy.

The levels have remained above 300 since early Monday morning, or "very poor," which can cause respiratory illness after prolonged exposure.

The overall air quality index across the city, however, was at its lowest in three years due to favorable wind speeds and some reduction in the use of fireworks during Diwali, according to SAFAR, a government-run monitor.

A persistent problem

In an effort to limit pollution over the festival period, India's Supreme Court had ordered residents to only use safe and environmentally-friendly fireworks that emit less smoke and soot. It also stipulated that the fireworks could only be set off for a maximum of two hours, and only in designation areas such as parks — a ruling that appeared to go largely ignored.

Air pollution has been a persistent problem in New Delhi, a city with a population of 25 million, and observers say the city has been struggling to create a coordinated and well-thought-out approach to tackle the issue.

The government has taken a slew of measures, including shutting down thermal power plants and banning construction during the pollution season. In November, a bid to reduce road traffic will be introduced with odd and even registration plates allowed on Delhi roads on alternate days.

Several other Indian cities have initiated some pollution control action in recent years, but there has been little or no political will to enforce anti-pollution laws.

sri/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

