03/22/2024 March 22, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern about a planned Israeli offensive in Rafah at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. Tens of thousands of displaced Gazans found refuge in Rafah. Netanyahu said Israel will launch an operation there - with or without the support of the US. DW's Middle East analyst is Shani Rozanes talked about their divisions.