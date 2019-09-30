 Dissent unwelcome in the Philippines: Vice President Leni Robredo | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 07.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Dissent unwelcome in the Philippines: Vice President Leni Robredo

Vice President Leni Robredo discusses her opposition to President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs and how their allegiance to different political parties is designed to make leaders accountable for their actions.

Leni Robredo, Vizepräsidentin von den Philippinen (picture-alliance/ANN/Philippine Daily Inquirer)

DW: There have been continued reports of violence and the state of lawlessness in the Philippines. Environmental activists and human rights defenders are being targeted, and of course, there are drug-related killings. To what extent has President Duterte's violent rhetoric contributed to this culture of violence?

Leni Robredo: The message is that number one, dissent is not welcome, and number two, there is no accountability - the accountability of officials is not important. So when this is the message that you give, especially to implementers of the law, it is very dangerous. I think this has contributed so much to the manner in which activists are now being killed.

In many of the president's speeches, there have been threats of violence to many sections of society that have shown their dissent. For one, if I remember correctly, the president encouraged attacks on the Catholic Church and also encouraged the burning of LUMAD [indigenous] schools. In fact, one time he told his soldiers and the police to shoot female activists in their genitals.

The men around him, the spokesperson, for example, are always quick to defend these statements, saying these threats are mere words and the president didn't mean to pursue them. But you know he's the president. His power and authority make a great impact and this is the kind of environment that we are encouraging.

Watch video 02:32

Lawsuit against Duterte's drug war

Read more: Amnesty urges UN to investigate Philippines drug killings

Do you think it would also take words from the president to stop it?

It would have been better if he had not said those words at all, because they give mixed signals, even if he takes back his word. They give mixed signals about the intent of, and about why he said them, about what he really wants.

In fact, if you remember, there have been many times when the president assured members of the Philippine National Police or soldiers that they will be protected, that nothing bad will befall upon them if they follow his orders.

A lot of the violence over the last three years can be traced back to the administration's so-called war on drugs. You have criticized this policy along with other human rights organizations. What is the situation now and how would you explain President Duterte's continued support for the "war on drugs?"

The president has time and again made it very clear that he is okay with how the war on drugs is being executed. He has also made statements reprimanding members of the Philippine National Police, saying he will not tolerate those who have been abusing their power. This type of propaganda makes it very confusing for people.

The Philippines is quite unique in that we know that the president and his deputy are elected from different parties, or that they don't necessarily have to be from the same party. How does that affect the working relationship between you and the president?

There is some advantage in the president and the vice-president not coming from the same party because it provides for checks and balances. If they are able to work together despite their differences, then it would benefit the people.

Watch video 04:09

Could Duterte's visit to China cause trouble at home?

Read more: Philippines releases documents detailing drug war tactics

From day one your vice presidency has been contested. Would it have been different if you were more supportive of the president?

I guess so. There was a time when I thought that we would be able to work really well. I attended the cabinet meetings very regularly, but when the extrajudicial killings became an issue, I felt that I was obliged to voice my opinion and so, I was very vocal about my opposition.

Your vice presidency is being contested on another front. "Bongbong" Marcos [son of former dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos and Imelda Marcos] ran against you for the vice presidency and lost, but has now filed an electoral protest. How are you preparing for the possibility that he might win this electoral protest?

For one, I cannot see a situation where he would win. We are very confident of our victory. He filed a case based on three grounds before the Supreme Court. While I cannot talk about the details of the case because of a gag order - just to contextualize - of the three courses of action, one has already been dismissed. 

President Duterte's term ends in 2022. Are you planning to run for president?

I don't have plans of running [for the elections]. I never had plans of running.  I have promised my children that this would be the last - 2016 would be the last elections for me, but then, I do realize that I have an obligation, so I'm just doing the best I can as vice-president. Given the limited mandate, given the kind of environment we have and given the difficult peace, I just plan on doing the best that I can, and anything can happen.

This interview was conducted by DW correspondent Ana Santos in Manila.

DW recommends

Amnesty urges UN to investigate Philippines drug killings

As Philippines President Duterte's war on drugs rages on, Amnesty International is calling for a UN investigation. At least 6,000 people have been killed by police, and rights groups think the number is much higher. (08.07.2019)  

Philippines releases documents detailing drug war tactics

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of thousands of police documents related to President Duterte's war on drugs. Lawyers and activists dubbed it an important but partial victory. Ana P. Santos reports from Manila. (05.04.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Could Duterte's visit to China cause trouble at home?  

Lawsuit against Duterte's drug war  

Related content

Genting Singapore Casino

Asia raises the stakes with $65 billion casino boom 30.09.2019

Asian countries have quickly got used to the billions in tax revenues from dozens of luxury casino resorts. But chasing wealthy Chinese tourists amid an economic downturn is a gamble that could turn to bust.

Philippinen | Proteste zum Internationalen Frauentag

Opinion: Rodrigo Duterte, protector of women's rights? 17.07.2019

A law to create "safe streets and public spaces" in the Philippines has been signed into law by Rodrigo Duterte. But the law isn't an achievement of the president's politics, says DW correspondent Ana Santos.

China Peking Staatsbesuch Philippinen Xi Jinping Duterte

Philippines' Duterte to visit Beijing amid China sea tensions 27.08.2019

Philippine President Duterte is once again visiting China, this time to discuss contentious issues like the territorial row over the South China Sea. Calls have grown louder for Duterte to take a tough line on Beijing.

Advertisement