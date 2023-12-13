Displacement in Africa

The 77 Percent takes a deeper look at what displacement means to young people around Africa.

Displacement worldwide – an overview

Over 110 million people worldwide are currently forcibly displaced and living as refugees, asylum seekers or internally displaced people. These are some of the highest level displacements on record. By the end of 2022, Eastern Africa and the Great Lakes region hosted over 5 million recognized refugees. Here is an overview of the figures.

Street Debate: Should we rethink how we treat refugees?

This week’s Street Debate is in Kakuma, a town which hosts one of Kenya's largest refugee settlements. While many youths here are trying to build a life, they're restricted by camp boundaries and rules. Kenya's government says it’s on the verge of creating a more open refugee policy, allowing refugees to travel and work – we ask refugees and people from the local community about their experiences.

Image: DW

Homecoming: Retelling the story of Sierra Leone

We meet filmmaker Adenike Hamilton, who returned to her home country, Sierra Leone, to create her own version of her country's narrative.

Tumaini festival: Uniting refugees through culture

We visit the Tumaini Festival which celebrates the heritage of refugees at Dzaleka refugee camp in Malawi. Founded by the exiled Congolese poetry artist, Trésor Mpauni aka Menes La Plume, the festival is a change from the daily struggles of life in a refugee camp as well as a chance for those in exile to connect with their culture and showcase their talents.

Image: DW

The young refugees shooting hoops in Cyprus

On the small Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the situation for many African refugees is dire. Even after they're granted asylum, the former residents of camps like Pournara have a hard time integrating into society due to the island's lack of political will. But Joshua Kambala and his friends are channeling their frustration in a positive way: On the basketball court.

