Displaced Afghan woman finds her calling as a journalist

In the time between when US and allied forces entered Afghanistan in October 2001 and when the Islamist Taliban retook the country almost 20 years later, in August 2021, Fareeda Sangari can recall windows of freedom. Just three years old at the start of the war, she came of age in a quietly hopeful period of her country’s slow recovery.

But she fled Afghanistan two years ago, together with seven family members, all the while bracing for the devastating possibility that none of them would ever again see their homeland. Today, she fights back tears as she describes Taliban incursions into the village where she grew up, explosions and a terrifying two-night journey through Helmand Province to the Pakistani border.

“We had no passports or visas,” she said. “Our lives were really in danger because of my father’s work. I worked with the United Nations on women's rights. We lost many friends. With the Taliban taking over, we saw we had no future in the country.”

Displaced and isolated

According to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) there were 117.3 million forcibly displaced people worldwide at the end of 2023 due to persecution, conflict, violence, and human rights violations. Among those, Pakistan hosts more than three million Afghans, with about a third of those living in displaced persons camps. Without official registration in Pakistan, they are unable to formally work, and isolation and depression can translate into staggering odds toward assimilation and success in their new surroundings. The United Nations honors refugees worldwide on June 20.

Despite being uprooted under such violent circumstances and perhaps because of her relative youth, Sangari has adapted remarkably well in Pakistan. What helps, she said, is being able to put a displaced person’s adversity into relatable stories, chronicling challenges like the inability to obtain a work permit or attend school.

With the same voice

Sangari does this as a volunteer community reporter for Radio Power99 , a radio station in Islamabad, where she works with Pakistani journalists and editors – all women – on stories for displaced listeners. Together, they have produced 10 episodes called HumSada, Dari for “With the same voice.” Their work is part of a DW Akademie project that trains displaced persons in Pakistan to work as community reporters, an effort to bring Afghan perspectives into Pakistani media and bridge the divide between Pakistani citizens and Afghan displaced persons. Sangari trained with the program in 2023.

Now, after gaining journalism experience and knowledge, Fareeda has gone on to produce more stories for the Zam Zam radio station in Afghanistan.

Fareeda Sangari, foreground, has mastered radio journalism skills, which she uses to report on the challenges facing displaced Afghans in Pakistan. Image: Tabish Naqvi

"She is a very kind and talented girl," said Fakhira Najib, Sangari's colleague and supervisor at Radio Power99 who has worked with DW Akademie since 2021 and helped develop a specific training for Afghan women to work as journalists.

"She knows how to tell stories, and I don't mean sensation or activism, but in showing solutions to the problems of displaced persons. Like with the other women we were training, we really wanted their stories, and Fareeda's stories are very well-received," observed Najib.

Some hope

Sangari has reported on unsafe drinking water in the apartment complex where she lives with her family. She has detailed electricity shortages and outages, as well as her father's frustration at not being able to work.

"My parents started a food service and had a cart in front of our home," she explained. "But the police told them they couldn't do that because they didn't have a license, which as displaced persons, they couldn't get anyway. So, I showed them how they could advertise the food online."

That story then evolved into another one, on traditional Afghan food. She interviewed her parents, highlighting how they made dishes with very limited cooking equipment and space.

For Sangari, her aim is simply to be a fair and effective journalist. She added that she is curious by nature and likes finding out about problems and their causes, as well as their possible solutions.

There is enough to keep Fareeda busy for a long while, stories to pursue and share. And, with her voice now carrying onward to Afghanistan, she now has some hope.

"I would like to someday be able to return to Afghanistan and report from there," she said. "Especially about women. I am passionate about this."

DW Akademie works with its partners Tribal News Network (TNN) and The Communicators (Radio Power99) in Pakistan on the project “Displacement & Dialogue Asia,” which trains displaced Afghans to work with local Pakistani citizens as community reporters. Participants are trained and mentored to produce digital or audio content for radio broadcasts. The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).