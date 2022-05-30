 disinfo dossier intro | Media and Conflict | DW | 30.05.2022

Disarming disinformation

Good journalism counteracts disinformation. Independent media check facts, acting as a corrective to manipulative content. The invasion of Ukraine has shown that reliable information saves lives, while also showing that disinformation is a part of warfare.

Authoritarian regimes around the world are trying to sow hatred and uncertainty through targeted disinformation in order to undermine democracy and free elections.

Together with its local and regional partners, DW Akademie counters disinformation, not only in Ukraine and neighboring countries, but also in many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.