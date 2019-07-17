 Disgraced Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich fined for assaulting escort | News | DW | 28.08.2019

News

Disgraced Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich fined for assaulting escort

German former cyclist Jan Ullrich has also paid compensation and apologized to the victim. He physically attacked the 31-year-old woman and held her in his Frankfurt hotel room under duress.

Jan Ullrich

Disgraced former star cyclist Jan Ullrich was fined €7,200 (nearly $8,000) on Wednesday for assaulting an escortin a Frankfurt hotel room in August 2018.

Ullrich is famous for winning the Tour de France in 1997, but his career ended abruptly a decade later after a doping scandal.

Prosecutors have said that the 45-year-old German was under the influence of both drugs and alcohol when he held the 31-year-old Congolese escort in his room under duress. When she attempted to flee, he physically assaulted her and demanded she return the money he had paid her.

He was first under investigation for attempted murder until it was determined that he had not tried to strangle the woman hard enough to kill her. However, the attack did give her a hematoma and left her with difficulty moving for some time.

The victim has declined to take the matter further having received compensation and an apology from Ullrich.

According to German daily Bild, Ullrich entered a treatment facility for drug and alcohol addiction shortly after the assault.

es/sms (AP, AFP)

