Discovering Marco Polo

Legendary adventurer Marco Polo and his historic travelogue Il Milione left an indelible mark on history.

On the 700th anniversary of his death, we retrace the footsteps of the famed traveler who bridged China and the West.

Image: akg-images/picture alliance

In the 13th century, Marco Polo, son of a Venetian merchant, embarked on a daring journey. Starting in Venice, his route stretched to the mysterious empire of Kublai Khan in eastern China. His three-year adventure, later chronicled in Il Milione, cemented his legacy as history's most famous traveler, bridging East and West at a time when much of the world remained unknown.

Even today, Marco Polo inspires adventurers like Alberto and Dino, two spirited Venetians who, despite geopolitical tensions, cycled along his historic route—the legendary Silk Road - and documented their journey in a video travelogue.

Image: CPA Media Co. Ltd/picture alliance

Quanzhou is the Silk Road's starting point. Once a bustling metropolis during Marco Polo’s time, it’s now considered a 'small' Chinese city despite a population of just over a million people.

Join us as we explore Marco Polo's enduring significance, 750 years after his epic journey, and the new borders we strive to overcome!

