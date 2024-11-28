Discovering Marco Polo

Discovering Marco PoloNovember 28, 2024
On the 700th anniversary of his death, we retrace the footsteps of the famed traveler who bridged China and the West.
In the 13th century, Marco Polo, son of a Venetian merchant, embarked on a daring journey. Starting in Venice, his route stretched to the mysterious empire of Kublai Khan in eastern China. His three-year adventure, later chronicled in Il Milione, cemented his legacy as history's most famous traveler, bridging East and West at a time when much of the world remained unknown.
Even today, Marco Polo inspires adventurers like Alberto and Dino, two spirited Venetians who, despite geopolitical tensions, cycled along his historic route—the legendary Silk Road - and documented their journey in a video travelogue.
Quanzhou is the Silk Road's starting point. Once a bustling metropolis during Marco Polo’s time, it’s now considered a 'small' Chinese city despite a population of just over a million people.
Join us as we explore Marco Polo's enduring significance, 750 years after his epic journey, and the new borders we strive to overcome!
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 30.11.2024 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 30.11.2024 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 15:30 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 22:30 UTC
MON 02.12.2024 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 03.12.2024 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5