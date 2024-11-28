  1. Skip to content
Discovering Marco Polo

November 28, 2024

Legendary adventurer Marco Polo and his historic travelogue Il Milione left an indelible mark on history.

Portrait de Marco Polo (1254-1324)
Image: Bianchetti/Leemage/picture alliance

On the 700th anniversary of his death, we retrace the footsteps of the famed traveler who bridged China and the West.

Marco Polo, Merveilles
Image: akg-images/picture alliance

In the 13th century, Marco Polo, son of a Venetian merchant, embarked on a daring journey. Starting in Venice, his route stretched to the mysterious empire of Kublai Khan in eastern China. His three-year adventure, later chronicled in Il Milione, cemented his legacy as history's most famous traveler, bridging East and West at a time when much of the world remained unknown.

Even today, Marco Polo inspires adventurers like Alberto and Dino, two spirited Venetians who, despite geopolitical tensions, cycled along his historic route—the legendary Silk Road - and documented their journey in a video travelogue.

Probably born in Venice around 1254 CE, Marco Polo was raised by his aunt and uncle after his mother died. His father, Niccolo, was a Venetian merchant who left before Marco was born to trade in the Middle East. Niccolo and his brother Maffeo passed through much of Asia and met with Mongol emperor Kublai Khan who reportedly invited them to be ambassadors. In 1269, Niccolo and Maffeo returned to Venice, meeting Marco for the first time. In 1271, Marco Polo, aged 17, with his father and his uncle, set off for Asia, travelling through Constantinople, Baghdad, Persia, Kashgar, China and Burma. They returned to Venice 24 years and 15,000 miles later with many riches. Upon their return, Venice was at war with Genoa, and Marco Polo was imprisoned. He spent the few months of his imprisonment dictating his adventures to a fellow inmate, Rustichello da Pisa, who incorporated the tales into a book he called 'The Travels of Marco Polo'. The book documented the use of paper money and the burning of coal, and opened European eyes to the wonders of the East.
Image: CPA Media Co. Ltd/picture alliance

Quanzhou is the Silk Road's starting point. Once a bustling metropolis during Marco Polo’s time, it’s now considered a 'small' Chinese city despite a population of just over a million people.

Join us as we explore Marco Polo's enduring significance, 750 years after his epic journey, and the new borders we strive to overcome!

 

