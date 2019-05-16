 Discover Planet Berlin: DW′s new multimedia special | Books | DW | 21.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

Discover Planet Berlin: DW's new multimedia special

People from 190 countries live in Berlin, bringing with them pieces of their homelands. DW presents a must-do travel guide to Berlin from its international inhabitants, who have made the city their own — and unique.

Barbara Saltman stands outside her restaurant Ya-Man in Berlin (Lena Ganssmann)

Barbara Saltman is one the 50 entrepreneurial international inhabitants DW portrays in 'Planet Berlin'

"Berlin is like superglue. Whoever comes here, stays here," Barbara Saltmann says with a laugh. The Jamaican woman has been running a restaurant in Berlin for 11 years now. With its beach-bar design, her restaurant Ya-Man breathes some Caribbean life into the German capital — and was a predestined inhabitant of Planet Berlin, DW's new multimedia and book special created in collaboration with the city insights magazine tip Berlin.

Planet Berlin presents intimate portraits of 50 Berlin inhabitants from around the world, who are using bravery and business savvy to run restaurants, designer boutiques, gourmet stores, manufacturing businesses and galleries in their new hometown. Going around town is going around the world, from a visit to a Latin American dance school to a Tunisian carpet store to a Peruvian fusion restaurant.

"In these times it is very important to underline how diversity enriches us, and how people from many different cultures are driving this city and this country forward," DW Director General Peter Limbourg said at Planet Berlin's launch on May 20 in the Berlin district of Kreuzberg.

Read more: Favorite places on Planet Berlin

Travel guide with brave pioneers

The project idea came to DW's head of the Culture and Lifestyle department, Rolf Rische, through a food craving he experienced in Berlin. As a pretzel-loving Swabian from the south-central region of Germany, he felt he could not find an adequate version of the baked good in German capital. But it wasn't a fellow Berlin-based Swabian who solved his problem: "It was Oren Dror from Tel Aviv," Rische said.

Israeli Oren Dror with a pretzel (Lena Ganssmann)

Israeli Oren Dror with one of his pretzels

It's no wonder that Planet Berlin contains addresses that you can't find in any other travel guide. "All the protagonists of the book are heroes who, despite being far from their original homelands, dare to found something, take it forwards and in some cases, run it for 50 years, like the Moroccan haberdasher Monsieur Albert," said tip Berlin's publisher Robert Rischke.

To accompany the publication of the book, DW has created a multimedia special made of online articles, 360-degree videos and photo galleries, all of which present the business and life stories of Planet Berlin's inhabitants.

Various pages of the Planet Berlin magazine are pictured

DW's multimedia special 'Planet Berlin' consists of a book as well as online multimedia content like 360-degree videos

The travel guide also has a personal touch, thanks to recommendations and insider tips from the protagonists themselves: What does the Australian wood designer think is a must-do? What's the secret tip from the South African designer?

Planet Berlin is the successor to 50 Kitchens, One City, a multimedia and book project from 2017 that presented international restaurants in Berlin in conjunction with the publisher of tip Berlin, Go City Media.

DW recommends

Planet Berlin - The global tourist guide for Germanyʼs booming capital from Euromaxx

Planet Berlin presents 50 portraits of Berliners with their restaurants, bars, design shops, galleries, workshops and delicatessens. The result is a list of unique personal recommendations you’ll find nowhere else. (21.05.2019)  

Favorite places on Planet Berlin

We asked the people whose ideas have helped shape the city about their favorite places in Berlin. From a night out to shopping and green oases, here's their insider tips for the most exciting city in Germany. (20.05.2019)  

50 kitchens, one city  

Planet Berlin  

Audios and videos on the topic

Planet Berlin  

Related content

Euromaxx-Projekt Planet Berlin | Peru | Restaurant Nauta | PB Peru 01

Peru: Nauta fusion restaurant 16.05.2019

Chef Diego Velazquez combines Peruvian and Japanese cuisine in his innovative Prenzlauer Berg restaurant. Nauta is named after a small town at the headwaters of the Amazon.

Advertisement

Arts.21

Hungary Demonstration for freedom of press (picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Balazs)

Hungary – In a Dead End?

Human rights, freedom of press, and independence of the arts in Hungary are all on the line. Szabolcs Hajdu is a headstrong theater and film director who refuses to be corrupted, and forges his own path.  

Arts.21

Italy migrants refugees crisis financial issues (picture alliance/dpa/D.Balducci )

Bella Italia - Overwhelmed?

Francesca Melandri holds a mirror up to the country she calls home. Her critically acclaimed novel 'Sangue giusto' paints a portrait of Italy and the dark shadow of its colonial past that looms into the present day. We meet her in Rome.  

Arts.21

Ireland girl with a EU-flag (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Carson)

Ireland – Out of Balance?

The Dublin band Lankum sings the songs of the down-and-outs – in the same folk tradition of their forefathers, but full of contemporary references. Ireland is facing immense challenges - the housing market is strained, and Brexit is looming.  

Arts.21

France Protesting woman wearing a yellow vest in Nantes (Getty Images/AFP/S. Salom-Gomis)

France – A Divided Nation?

Protests are growing about the widening gap between poor and rich, urban and suburban. Where is “la grande nation” heading? Stanislas Nordey’s theater tells stories of France today, from the heart of society.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  