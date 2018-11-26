Dirty Deals – Ep 08: Not Guilty

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Zita appears in court, charged with publishing classified information with the intention of inciting social unrest. She pleads "not guilty". Will she be able to defend herself?
After Zita is declared innocent, many of her followers are calling on her to run for mayor so she can clean up the corruption at City Hall. Will she do it?
After Zita was kidnapped, her parents appeal for her release on radio. On social media, a hashtag calling for her release is trending. Will all these efforts bear fruit?
The anonymous caller who threatened Zita last time means business: he kidnaps her in broad daylight. Will she delete her page as he told her to, or remain defiant and risk her life?
