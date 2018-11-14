Dirty Deals – Ep 05: Watch your Back

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
After Zita started a social media campaign against corruption, she receives a threatening call. The anonymous caller wants her to take down her social media page. Instead of doing so, she goes even further.
After a newly built bridge collapses, Zita wonders if this incident also might have something to do with corruption. She is determined to involve the public in the fight against corruption. How is she going to do it?
While Zita’s former neighbours are protesting, asking for new flats after a fire destroyed theirs, a town clerk secretly shares some juicy information about dubious activities of the City Hall with Zita.
After a fire destroyed their home, Zita’s parents are now in an emergency shelter. They’re devastated, and assume no one will compensate them for their loss. But Zita has had an idea – what’s she up to?
