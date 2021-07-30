Dirk Nowitzki is Germany's most famous basketball player of all time. He spent his entire professional career with the Dallas Mavericks, retiring at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Dirk Nowitzki, born on June 19, 1978, in Würzburg, is among the top 10 points scorers in the history of the NBA. During his career with "the Mavs," Nowitzki won the NBA title in 2011, when he was also named the Most Valuable Player of the Finals. Being named the regular season MVP in 2007 is among a long list of other awards. DW content pertaining to "Swish 41" (after his jersey number, and his sweet jumpshot) is collated below on this page.