Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki is Germany's most famous basketball player of all time. He spent his entire professional career with the Dallas Mavericks, retiring at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Dirk Nowitzki, born on June 19, 1978, in Würzburg, is among the top 10 points scorers in the history of the NBA. During his career with "the Mavs," Nowitzki won the NBA title in 2011, when he was also named the Most Valuable Player of the Finals. Being named the regular season MVP in 2007 is among a long list of other awards. DW content pertaining to "Swish 41" (after his jersey number, and his sweet jumpshot) is collated below on this page.

Franz Wagner (r) posiert für ein Foto mit NBA-Kommissar Adam Silver nachdem er während des NBA-Basketball-Drafts als achter Spieler ausgewählt wurde. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Orlando Magic take Franz Wagner in first round of NBA draft 30.07.2021

Germany's next big hope in basketball has followed his older brother into the NBA. The Orlando Magic selected Franz Wagner in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in New York.
ARCHIV - 08.03.2020, USA, Boston: Basketball: NBA, Boston Celtics - Oklahoma City Thunder. Dennis Schröder von den Oklahoma City Thunder. Die Vorfreude auf Dennis Schröder ist beim amtierenden NBA-Champion schon vor der offiziellen Bekanntgabe des Wechsels groß. (zu dpa KORR «Schröders Zukunft bei den Lakers: Titel-Chance und Glamour») Foto: Michael Dwyer/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Lakers guard Dennis Schröder: the next German to win an NBA title? 19.11.2020

The German point guard has joined the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Schröder could be the first German NBA champion since Dirk Nowitzki.
epa02770941 Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki of Germany (L) is pressured by Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (R) in the first half of game four of the NBA Finals at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 07 June 2011. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO CORBIS OUT +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

George Floyd death: Dirk Nowitzki adds his voice to anti-racism calls 03.06.2020

German basketball star Dirk Nowitzki has become the latest sportsman to comment on the death of George Floyd in the USA. The retired NBA great expressed support for those affected by racism and fears for his children.
Oregon forward Satou Sabally (0) aims for a free throw during the second half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball semifinal tournament game against the Baylor, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) |

Satou Sabally: A German basketball star in the making 19.04.2020

The 21-year-old has made the jump into the best basketball league in the world, the WNBA. In interview, Satou Sabally talked about missing German breakfasts, Gambian hospitality and her engagement against racism.
epa02770941 Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki of Germany (L) is pressured by Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (R) in the first half of game four of the NBA Finals at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 07 June 2011. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO CORBIS OUT +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

The 'Fever Game' that changed Dirk Nowitzki's legacy 11.04.2020

The 2011 NBA Finals was where Dirk Nowitzki became one of the greatest NBA players ever. DW looks back at Game 4, the 'Fever Game,' where the German legend overcame illness to lead his team to victory.
Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is carried on his teammates shoulders after India defeated Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final played at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 2, 2011. India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to win the 2011 World Cup. AFP PHOTO/William WEST (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment award 18.02.2020

Sachin Tendulkar long carried a nation's cricketing hopes on his shoulders. But in 2011, at his last World Cup on home soil, his teammates returned the favor. Fans voted it the sporting moment of the century so far.
04.12.2019, Berlin: Sigmar Gabriel (l), Vorsitzender der Atlantik-Brücke und ehemaliger Bundesminister sowie SPD-Parteivorsitzender, und Dirk Nowitzki (r), bis vor kurzem erfolgreicher Basketball-Spieler in der amerikanischen Profiliga NBA, unterhalten sich zusammen mit der Moderatorin Juliane Schäuble, USA-Korrespondentin des Tagesspiegels, bei einer Diskussionsveranstaltung der Atlantik-Brücke und des Berliner Tagesspiegel unter anderem über transatlantische Beziehungen und das Verhältnis von Deutschen und Amerikanern. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sigmar Gabriel and Dirk Nowitzki talk trans-Atlantic ties 04.12.2019

Germany's former foreign minister discussed politics, sports, retirement and the trans-Atlantic relationship with the basketball legend in a special one-on-one discussion in Berlin.
Retired Dallas Mavericks basketball star Dirk Nowitzki receives the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany from President Frank Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Dirk Nowitzki receives top German honor 04.12.2019

The former Dallas Mavericks star was honored in Berlin with the German Order of Merit for his work with socially deprived children. Nowitzki's charity has worked to end poverty in Africa since 2001.
Retired Dallas Mavericks basketball star Dirk Nowitzki poses for the media after he received the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany from President Frank Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

How nations honor their sporting heroes 03.12.2019

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has presented the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany to former basketball star Dirk Nowitzki. Here's a look at how other nations honor their sports stars.
03.07.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Leverkusen: Dirk Nowitzki, ehemaliger Basketballer in der NBA, lächelt in der BayArena. Am 21. Juli findet hier ein Benefiz-Fußballspiel zu Ehren von Michael Schumacher statt. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Dirk Nowitzki: Life after basketball 03.07.2019

It has been two months since Dirk Nowitzki walked away from the basketball court after a glittering 21-year NBA career. The 41-year-old is now spending time with his family and doing things he could never do before.
11.04.2019 Dallas Mavericks gegen San Antonios Letztes Spiel

Dirk Nowitzki: Going out with a double-double 12.04.2019

After 21 seasons in the world's top basketball league, Dirk Nowitzki has left the court for the last time. He did so with a strong performance in the same city in which he first burst onto the global stage.
Apr 10, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) high fives the fans while leaving the court after the game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Dirk Nowitzki: 'I gave it everything I had' 11.04.2019

German NBA star Dirk Nowitzki has ended his unique basketball career. After his final Dallas Mavericks game, Nowitzki spoke to DW about his emotions, his children and why San Antonio was a special place for his farewell.
Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki acknowledges cheers from fans as he walks off the court following the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Dallas, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The team honored Nowitkzi, who played his final home game of his 21-year career. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) |

Opinion: Dirk Nowitzki – a legend both on and off the court 10.04.2019

After 21 seasons in the NBA, basketball superstar Dirk Nowitzki has announced his retirement from the game. There will never be another like him, writes DW's Andreas Sten-Ziemons.
09.04.2019, USA, Dallas: Basketball: NBA, Hauptrunde, 164. Spieltag, Dallas Mavericks - Phoenix Suns im Amercian Airlines Center. Dirk Nowitzki von den Dallas Mavericks in Aktion. Foto: Tony Gutierrez/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Dirk Nowitzki retires from the NBA 10.04.2019

German basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki has announced his retirement after playing a record 21 seasons with the same franchise, the Dallas Mavericks.
Basketball-Länderspiel, Deutschland - Mazedonien am Freitag (26.08.2011) in der Olympiahalle in München(Oberbayern). Dirk Nowitzki von Deutschland wirft einen Freiwurf. Deutschland gewann mit 70:68. Foto: Andreas Gebert dpa/lby

Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish 09.04.2019

Dirk Nowitzki's NBA career is about to draw to a close after he announced his retirement at the age of 40. We look back at the career of Germany's greatest-ever basketball player.

Basketball-Länderspiel, Deutschland - Mazedonien am Freitag (26.08.2011) in der Olympiahalle in München(Oberbayern). Dirk Nowitzki von Deutschland wirft einen Freiwurf. Deutschland gewann mit 70:68. Foto: Andreas Gebert dpa/lby

Dirk Nowitzki: The 6th best NBA scorer of all time 05.02.2019

In 1999, Dirk Nowitzki played his first NBA game. Two decades later, Germany's biggest star ranks sixth in career points, ahead of NBA legends Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal. DW looks back on his career so far.
Show more articles