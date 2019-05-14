 Director Alejandro González Iñárritu heads 2019 Cannes jury — and Mexico′s new wave | Film | DW | 14.05.2019

Film

Director Alejandro González Iñárritu heads 2019 Cannes jury — and Mexico's new wave

The director is the first Mexican to preside over the Cannes film festival jury as it decides the latest Palme d'Or winner. The eight-time Oscar awardee is rightly regarded as one of the best filmmakers of his time.

  • Alejandro G. Inarritu wins a Golden Globe (picture-alliance/AP Photo/NBC/P. Drinkwater)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Master director

    With six feature-length films, Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu, born in 1963 in Mexico City, has worked his way to the top. Having won back-to-back best film Oscars, he is undoubtedly one of the most important film directors in contemporary cinema. There is almost no international film award he has not already won; even his debut was a sensation.

  • Amores Perros with actor Gael Garcia Berna (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Debut with "Amores Perros"

    Iñárritu's first major directing appearance in the film world was a considerable success. "Amores Perros," his feature-length feature film about the hardships of life in Mexico City, won two important awards at the Cannes Festival in 2000 before subsequently winning several other international awards. It featured Mexican actor Gael García Bernal (pictured).

  • A scene from 21 Grams by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (picture alliance/dpa)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    The weight of a soul: 21 Grams

    Iñárritu's second feature film, "21 Grams," confirmed the director's artistic prowess. In this highly dramatic movie from 2003, Sean Penn (pictured) plays a man who just had heart surgery. The movie, which breaks into individual narrative fragments, plays with different story lines that elegantly come together at its conclusion.

  • A scene from Babel by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (picture alliance/kpa)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Hollywood stars and experiments: Babel

    In his next film, "Babel" (2006), the director again does away with the standard linear narrative. Yet, despite his unorthodox storytelling, he managed to get big Hollywood stars to sign on. Babel features Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt, among others.

  • A scene from Biutiful Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    A passionate Spanish tale: "Biutiful"

    In his next feature-length film, "Biutiful" (2010), the Mexican director switches cinematic styles to tell his tale, which is set in Spain. Javier Bardem plays a cancer-stricken family man in Barcelona torn between petty crime and religious devotion. Bardem won a Best Actor award in Cannes for his role.

  • Birdman starring Michael Keaton (Imago/ZUMA Press)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    A triumpth with "Birdman"

    In 2015, Iñárritu finally conquered Hollywood with his dark comedy, "Birdman." With its satirical twist on the tale of a worn-out movie star played by Michael Keaton (left), he won four Oscars. Once again, it proved that this director has something to say artistically, while still captivating a commercial audience.

  • A man with a scarred face in fading light (2015 Twentieth Century Fox)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Leo finally gets an Oscar: "The Revenant"

    Iñárritu once again showed off his directing mastery in his portrayal of one man's battle with the elements in "The Revenant." Shot in 2015 in the vast forests of Canada and South America, actors and crew worked in the wilderness, far from the comforts of Hollywood. lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio who won an Oscar for his role.

  • Alejandro G. Inarritu stands in front of a sign advertising his film (Ugo Dalla Porta)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Virtual reality for empathy: "Carne y Arena"

    His most recent finished film is a powerful virtual reality piece. In "Carne y Arena" (Flesh & Sand) from 2017, viewers are given the opportunity to live the experience of a Mexican or Central American refugee crossing the desert at night to enter the US. Iñárritu interviewed 120 migrants about their experiences to write the script.

  • Alejandro Iñárritu receives an Oscar in 2016 (Reuters/M. Anzuoni)

    Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind

    Who gets the Palme d'Or?

    On May 25th, after all of the competition films have been viewed and debated, Iñárritu will announce a winner. It seems likely that the director, who has already received many awards himself, including eight Oscars, will help make the right choice.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sh)


Although he doesn't yet have a Palm d'Or in his collection, Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu was crowned best director at Cannes for Babel (2006), and has won most other world cinema prizes, including back-to-back best film Oscars for Birdman (2014) and The Revenant (2015).

Leading the Mexican new wave 

Born in Mexico City in 1963, Iñárritu released his feature film debut Amores Perros in a side competition in Cannes in 2000 and took home two prizes. Paving the way for Mexico's film renaissance also driven by the likes of Alfonso Cuaron (Y Tu Mama Tambien), Iñárritu is today regarded as one of the most artistically influential directors in the world — while having also achieved significant box office success.

Read moreThe filmmakers driving the new Golden Age of Mexican cinema

Salma Hayek at the 2017 Academy Awards (picture alliance/AP Photo/R. Shotwell)

Mexican filmmakers have thrived in Hollywood in the wake of successful Mexican actors like Salma Hayek

In recent years, movies from Mexican filmmakers like Iñárritu, Cuarón or Guillermo del Toro have continued to triumph at festivals, and at the Oscars and Cannes — del Toro won best director and best film Academy Awards in 2018 for The Shape of Water. 

Mexican filmmakers have also received awards at the Berlin Film Festival, including Manuel Alcala and Alonso Ruizpalacios, who won the Silver Bear for best screenplay at the 2018 Berlinale for Museum. Meanwhile, directors like Carlos Reygadas or Amat Escalante (The Untamed), may not yet be as well known as Iñárritu and co., but have nonetheless received numerous accolades.

Not least because of the great attention paid to Mexican filmmakers in the US and Europe, Iñárritu now has the honor of being the first filmmaker in his country to preside over the International Jury in Cannes.

  • Alejandro Inarritu (Reuters/M. Anzuoni)

    Author: Jochen Kürten (db)


'Artist of his time'

Iñárritu is "not only a daring filmmaker full of surprises, but also a man of conviction, an artist of his time,” enthused director of the Cannes Festival, Thierry Fremaux, when he recently announced who would be competing in 2019 for the Golden and Silver Palms.

Iñárritu is supported by seven prominent colleagues. From the directoral side, he is joined by Greek Oscar-winning director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favorite), Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski, Robin Campillo from France, Italian director Alice Rohrwacher, and Kelly Reichhardt from the United States. In addition, his jury is comprised of actresses Elle Fanning from the USA and Maimouna N'Diaye from Burkina Faso, as well as French cartoonist and filmmaker Enki Bilal.

Speaking at a press conference in Cannes to mark the opening of the 72nd film festival, Iñárritu spoke of the importance of the communal cinema experience, as opposed to merely "seeing" TV.  

"To watch is not to see a film," he said. “To see is to not to experience. Cinema was born to be experienced in a communal experience.”

As Iñárritu presides over the jury at a Cannes film festival that has shunned Netflix content, no doubt he will be pushing for a Palm d'Or winner with true cinematic appeal.

