 Diplomat voices shock at Prague Hitler mask | News | DW | 01.11.2019

News

Diplomat voices shock at Prague Hitler mask

A Hitler-like rubber mask displayed in Prague at a souvenir shop has been condemned by Germany's ambassador Christoph Israng. Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek reacted that police were already dealing with the matter.

Streetlife in Prague (picture-alliance/R. Kungel)

Posting a photo on social media, Ambassador Israng asked publicly Friday why was "such trash on sale the middle of Prague?"

The Czechs had "suffered so much under Hitler's National Socialists (Nazis)," Israng remarked.

Replying promptly, likewise on Twitter, Interior Minister Hamacek said Czech police were dealing with the matter.

Insignia displays outlawed

Propagating ideology aimed at suppressing human rights is punishable in the Czech Republic. Displaying Nazi and reminiscent insignia is outlawed in Germany.

In 1938, Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler annexed then-Czechoslovakia's borderland region of Sudetenland. A year later it seized Bohemia and Moravia.

Between 143,000 and 260,000 Czech Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.

ipj/rc (dpa, AFP)

