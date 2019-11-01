Diplomat voices shock at Prague Hitler mask

Posting a photo on social media, Ambassador Israng asked publicly Friday why was "such trash on sale the middle of Prague?

The Czechs had "suffered so much under Hitler's National Socialists (Nazis)," Israng remarked.

Replying promptly, likewise on Twitter, Interior Minister Hamacek said Czech police were dealing with the matter.

Insignia displays outlawed

Propagating ideology aimed at suppressing human rights is punishable in the Czech Republic. Displaying Nazi and reminiscent insignia is outlawed in Germany.

In 1938, Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler annexed then-Czechoslovakia's borderland region of Sudetenland. A year later it seized Bohemia and Moravia.

Between 143,000 and 260,000 Czech Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.

