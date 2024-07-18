Dinosaur skeleton sells for record-breaking $44.6 million

The fossilized remains of a stegosaurus named "Apex" are said to be among the "most complete skeletons ever found." Apex sold at auction for over $44 million.

The largest skeleton of a stegosaurus ever found was auctioned in New York for a record-breaking $44.6 million (€40.7 million) by Sotheby'son Wednesday.

The fossil, nicknamed "Apex," was said to be "among the most complete skeletons ever found," according to the auction house.

The estimated auction price was $4 million to $6 million, but the dinosaur's skeleton surpassed the valuation by a considerable margin.

It also broke the record for the auction price for a dinosaur fossil, of $31.8 million for the remains of a Tyrannosaurus rex nicknamed Stan, sold in 2020.

The stegosaurus fossil is some 150 million years old Image: picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com

The buyer's identity, who beat six other bidders, was not revealed. The Associated Press, however, reported the buyer was a US national who intended to lend the skeleton to an institution for research in the United States.

Apex "has now taken its place in history, some 150 million years since it roamed the planet," said Cassandra Hatton, who heads Sotheby's science-related business.

She has called Apex "a coloring book dinosaur," for its well-preserved features.

What do we know about Apex?

Apex was discovered in May 2022 on the private land of paleontologist Jason Cooper in Colorado.

Why did the dinosaurs grow so big? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The remains of the stegosaurus are on display in different parts of the world, but Sotheby's said Apex is 30% larger than Sophie, the most complete stegosaurus on public display to date.

Standing at 3.3 meters (11 feet) tall and 8.2 meters long, the stegosaurus lived long enough to show signs of arthritis, Sotheby's said.

Preserving the skeletons of dinosaurs in Niger To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mfi/sms (AFP, AP)