China's Ding Liren plays against Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi during their tiebreaker of FIDE World Chess Championship
China's Ding Liren is the new FIDE World Chess ChampionImage: Stanislav Filippov/AP/picture-alliance
SportsKazakhstan

Ding Liren becomes first Chinese world chess champion

April 30, 2023

Ding Liren beat Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in a thrilling finale. He takes over the world championship title from Norway's Magnus Carlsen.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QjIS

China's Ding Liren became the new world chess champion on Sunday, after winning a rapid-play tiebreak over Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Thirty-year-old Ding won the rapid chess playoff by 2.5 points to 1.5, following the pair's 7-7 tie in a psychological battle across 14 longer "classical" games.

"The moment Ian resigned the game was a very emotional moment, I cannot control my feelings," he said shortly after he was crowned the winner of the FIDE World Championship held in Kazakhstan.

The two players will split the €2 million ($2.2 million) prize 55-45, with Ding taking €1.1 million home.

Men and women can compete in the World Chess Championship, but no Chinese player had previously won it. Ju Wenjun is the reigning world champion in women's chess, meaning China now holds both world titles.

Carlsen did not compete 

Magnus Carlsen, the reigning champion, decided not to defend his title at the tournament held in Kazakhstan this year. Despite Ding's win Carlsen remains the world's top-rated player. Ding ranks third in the FIDE rating list behind Carlsen and Nepomniachtchi.

Ding and Nepomniachtchi earned the right to compete for the world chess prize at last year's "Candidates" tournament between 16 hopefuls among the world's best players. Nepomniachtchi, won that competition, with Ding the runner-up. 

Ding had only been invited to the Candidates tournament at the last minute to replace Russia's Sergey Karjakin, whom FIDE banned for his vocal support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

lo/wd (AFP, Reuters)

