 Digital role models: Germany′s influencers | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 08.04.2021

Culture

Digital role models: Germany's influencers

Many young people in Germany love imitating the lives of their online idols, mostly because they feel like they can be just as successful and attractive as influencers.

  • Bianca «Bibi» Classen flashing the peace sign.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Bianca "Bibi" Classen

    Bianca Classen a.k.a. "BibisBeautyPalace" has been pretty successful playing the girl-next-door on social media. Her fortune is estimated at around 3 million eurps ($3.6 million). That is her income from her YouTube videos (with almost six million subscribers), Instagram advertising collabs (with almost eight million followers), and her own beauty brand.

  • Younes Zarou poses in front of a fountain.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Younes Zarou

    Younes Zarou is the most successful TikTok star in Germany. He has about 30 million followers on his two accounts. He uploads colorful videos with accompanying DIY videos on the rapidly growing platform. In March 2020, he entertained his followers live on TikTok around the clock for a month.

  • Pamela Reif taking a selfie.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Pamela Reif

    Pamela Reif was tried in 2020 on charges of hidden advertising and lost the case. The court declared that advertising must be marked as such on Instagram — even if it is only a gratuitous recommendation. This did not put a dent in the fitness influencer's popularity though, and her videos boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The twins Lisa und Lena Mantler clap their hands in unison.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Lisa and Lena

    Lisa and Lena Mantler started uploading lip-syncing and dance videos when they were 13-years-old onto a platform called Musical.ly, which later became TikTok. They were a big hit, but withdrew from the platform in March 2019 due to security concerns — only to return in May 2020, much to the delight of their international fanbase.

  • Gronkh hugs a fan.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Gronkh

    Born Erik Range, Gronkh is a veteran of the gaming scene and one of its most successful influencers. He has had a YouTube channel since 2010, and for two years, he had the most subscribers among all German channels. He became known through the "Let's Play" videos, in which he filmed himself playing video games. Gronkh is also successful on the streaming channel, Twitch.

  • Stefanie Giesinger on the red carpet.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Stefanie Giesinger

    Fashion, beauty and travel are all topics that go down well with Instagram users — a fact Stefanie Giesinger, who is one of the top German influencers in these areas, is well aware of. Crowned "Germany's Next Topmodel" in 2014, she's only occasionally seen on the catwalk these days. She has also founded her own sustainable fashion label.

  • Rezo smiles for the camera.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Rezo

    This YouTuber's video, "The destruction of the CDU," created a stir in Germany in 2019, and was viewed over 18 million times. YouTube said it was the most-viewed video in Germany that year. This shows how relevant YouTubers like Rezo have become. In addition to political videos, Rezo also makes regular entertainment videos.

  • Marie Nasemann

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Marie Nasemann

    She is one of the most popular influencers who focus on sustainability. Marie Nasemann writes about sustainable fashion in her blog "Fairknall." She is one of the "sense-fluencers" who use their reach to discuss what they consider meaningful, important topics like sustainability, feminism or vegan nutrition.

    Author: Maria John Sánchez


Influencers are entertainers, trendsetters and billboards rolled into one. And, in Germany, they are role models for many teenagers and young adults. 

Influencers lead seemingly perfect lives: They are beautiful, rich, and successful. According to a study by the audience measurement company AFG Videoforschung, they have now joined the ranks of athletes and singers in terms of being role models for young people.

Stefan Meier researches social media and influencers at the University of Koblenz.

Stefan Meier researches social media and influencers at the University of Koblenz

Many influencers try to make their followers feel that if they do what the influencer does, they will "be as successful and attractive," Stefan Meier, a German media scientist, told DW. It is true that children and young people have always wanted to become pop stars or professional athletes, Meier said, "but today it seems considerably more feasible for people like you and me to get on the social media pedestal and become successful."

Mimicking as part of forming identity

When children and young people imitate certain influencers, however, they tend to do it in a playful way, Meier said. This helps them to deal with alternative life concepts and their own personality development, he added. "Thus, mimicking individual behavior patterns of influencers is more likely to be constructive, creative and identity-building," he says. 

It can be problematic if social media usage becomes addictive. In that case, however, it is not so much the influencers who are responsible, but mainly the family and the psychosocial situation of the young people themselves.

How did influencers become so important to young people today? The decisive factor could be their constant presence online: 70% of all 16-to-24-year-old Germans encounter influencers on social media every day — regardless of whether they click on their links consciously or by chance.

Change in media use

This, in turn, is because German youth use media in a totally different way than in the past. While previously, young people followed their favorite stars via radio or television, today their lives are on display 24/7 on social media, accessed by a simple tap on the smartphone. Young people are well connected, almost 90% of all 16-to-29-year-olds use social media, for the most part WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Facebook. The same is more or less true for other European countries. 

The influencer Bibi wears a mask on a shopping trip with a list of stores on the screen

Luxury and consumption: Bibi goes shopping — and takes over a million viewers with her

Gaming for boys, beauty for girls 

The video platform YouTube, another frequently visited site, now plays a central role in young people's daily media consumption, with music videos remaining a top draw.

"If you look at the most popular YouTube requests of young Germans, BibisBeautyPalace, MontanaBlack or Julien Bam and Rezo are among them," said Angela Tillmann, the head of the Institute of Media Research and Media Education at the Cologne University of Applied Sciences.

It is striking that the most successful YouTubers are known for topics that correspond to typical gender cliches: makeup and fashion for girls, video games for boys. 

Young people seek confirmation of their own gender on social media, Tillmann said. "If I, as a boy, watch 'Let's Play' (a series of videos in which someone plays a video game, editor's note), then that is seen as 'typically male' — I can position myself as 'male' through it and find connection." 

Of course, gender constructions aren't only made on social media. "If the first question asked at birth is whether it is a girl or a boy and the world is then split up into pink and blue, it is not surprising that media use also develops differently," Tillmann said. 

Plugging products on social media

Instagram and the like remain the primary business models for influencers. They advertise certain products on their channels and that is how they make a living, even if it is unclear how much that is in concrete figures. However, estimates suggest that influencers can earn thousands of euros per sponsored post, although that applies only to those in the top league. 

The problem is that the boundaries between advertising and content are becoming blurred on social media. According to a study by the Bitkom digital association,  one out of two social media users says they have difficulty distinguishing advertising from content. Nevertheless, or precisely because of this, more and more companies resort to so-called "influencer marketing." Even the German federal government spends money on influencer marketing — in 2020, that amounted to 224,000 euros ($265,796).

Influencers with a purpose

Some infleuncers are more discerning about what the companies stand for — sustainability is an important theme, for example.

The 26-year-old Diana zur Löwen used to produce videos of makeup tips and shopping hauls. 

Diana zur Löwen holds a cardboard sign that reads FREE TAMPONS on Instagram

"Sense-fluencers" such as Diana zur Löwen talk about feminist issues on Instagram

These days, zur Löwen's videos show her meeting politicians, sharing tips on finances and explaining vegan nutrition. "I see so many things every day that need to change," she told DW. "I want to make people aware that they should reflect on their behavior and I'd like to use my reach for that." She sees her role primarily as that of a big sister or good friend. "I believe and hope that my content will help and encourage many young people," she said. 

Nevertheless, she, too, is ultimately an influencer and earns money from the social media business.

Translated from German by Brenda Haas

