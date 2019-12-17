 Digital necromancy: The growing business of resurrecting dead stars | Film | DW | 17.12.2019

Film

Digital necromancy: The growing business of resurrecting dead stars

They're back! Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, James Dean in a Vietnam War epic, or Amy Winehouse touring as a hologram. But is it always a good idea to digitally resurrect dead celebrities?

  • Carrie Fisher in 'Star Wars Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker' (Imago Images/Lucasfilm)

    10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

    Carrie Fisher in 'Star Wars'

    In order to allow Princess Leia to appear in "Star Wars Episode IX" despite Carrie Fisher's death in 2016, unreleased footage of the actress that had been shot for "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" was used to create a last tribute to the actress that's been part of the series from the beginning. The final film of the cult space epic premieres in December 2019.

  • Peter Cushing in 'Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope' (Imago Images/Mary Evans/Lucasfilm)

    10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

    Peter Cushing in 'Rogue One'

    Cushing famously appeared in the first Star Wars film in 1977 as Imperial Officer Grand Moff Tarkin. The actor, who died in 1994, was resurrected for the 2016 "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," alongside a 19-year-old Carrie Fisher. Both characters were re-created through CGI, with the help of stand-in actors. It triggered debates on the ethics of resuscitating long-dead actors.

  • Philip Seymour Hoffman in 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay' (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

    10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

    Philip Seymour Hoffman in 'Mockingjay'

    Most of Philip Seymour Hoffman's scenes for the two parts of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay" had been completed before he died of an overdose in 2014. It was rumored that the remaining ones would be digitally recreated. But the nuanced work of the actor clearly couldn't be generated by a computer, so parts of the script were rewritten instead. Subtle CGI was used in just a few shots.

  • Oliver Reed in 'Gladiator' (Imago Images/Mary Evans/Dreamwork)

    10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

    Paul Reed in 'Gladiator'

    The English actor died of a heart attack during one of his legendary drinking nights, right in the middle of the shoot of Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" (2000). Here too, the script was rewritten, but some crucial scenes were created through CGI, using existing shots of the actor. Reed was posthumously nominated for a BAFTA Award for best supporting actor for his performance as Antonius Proximo.

  • Roy Scheider (picture-alliance/Newscom/J. Barrett)

    10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

    Roy Scheider in 'Iron Cross'

    The actor best know as Police Chief Martin Brody in "Jaws" (1975) died before the filming of "Iron Cross" (2009) was completed. In his final film role, Scheider is a retired New York police officer who travels to Nuremberg, Germany. His scenes were also completed using CGI.

  • Audrey Hepburn (picture-alliance/dpa/News Blitz Mailand)

    10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

    Audrey Hepburn in a chocolate ad

    The star of timeless romantic comedies such as "Roman Holiday" (1953) and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961) embodies flirty elegance; her films evoke nostalgia of a bygone era — perfect images to promote a product. A young version of the late actress was therefore resurrected through CGI for a chocolate ad in 2014. While it featured cutting-edge technology, she did blink a bit like a robot.

  • Bruce Lee (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

    Bruce Lee in a whisky ad

    The martial arts legend, who died in 1973, was resurrected for a 2013 Johnny Walker whisky ad in China. Set in modern day Hong Kong, the commercial combined CGI and a Bruce Lee lookalike actor. Fans were outraged, not only because the ad recreated a pale version of the movie icon, but because it promoted alcohol — which the kungfu star had abstained from drinking during his lifetime.

  • Brandon Lee in 'The Crow' (Imago Images/United Archives)

    10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

    Brandon Lee in 'The Crow'

    Bruce Lee's son was fatally wounded on the set of "The Crow," just a few days before completion of the shoot. Director Alex Proyas decided to finish his work nevertheless. Lee became the first dead actor recreated with CGI. His stunt double served as a stand-in; Lee's face was added on afterwards. Dark lighting and strategic shots created a seamless effect. The 1994 film became a cult classic.

  • Paul Walker in 'Fast & Furious' (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Universal)

    10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

    Paul Walker in 'Fast & Furious 7'

    Half-way though the filming of "Fast & Furious 7," Paul Walker died in a car accident. His scenes were nevertheless elaborately completed through CGI. Paul's brother, Cody, stood in for him; the facial features of the 15-year-older late actor were then added onto Cody's performance — for 260 shots of the movie. The effect is quite convincing.

  • Laurence Olivier (Getty Images/J. Downing)

    10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

    Laurence Olivier in 'Sky Captain'

    The British stage actor had been deceased for nearly 13 years when he was resurrected for the retro-science-fiction "Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow" (2004). Sir Laurence Olivier's posthumous character, Dr. Totenkopf, appears in the form of a disembodied head. The shots were all taken from previously existing filmed performances. The movie became a cult classic.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, appears posthumously in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, released worldwide this week.

Even though computer-generated digital effects were used to integrate her once again as Princess Leia in the new film, her acting performance was not created through CGI. Director J.J. Abrams and the production team rather crafted unused footage from previous Star Wars shoots into their new story.

Afterlife controversy

While fans were enthusiastic about Fisher's posthumous farewell, another planned "resurrection" of a dead star triggered the opposite reaction last month. 

In November, the production company Magic City Films announced that the late James Dean would be given a "secondary lead role" in their Vietnam War drama, Finding Jack. The cultural icon, who starred in Rebel Without a Cause and East of Eden, died in a car crash in 1955 at the age of 24. 

The announcement outraged many observers — especially because the producers, instead of openly admitting they were going for a publicity stunt, claimed there simply weren't any suitable actors out there for the part. 

"We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean," said director Anton Ernst.

There have been a number of dead celebrities who were "resurrected" through CGI in the past, but most commonly to complete a few scenes in a film whose shoot was already underway. The scenes were created using existing footage, such as in Carrie Fisher's case.

An entirely new performance was however needed to have Peter Cushing, who died in 1994, appear in the 2016 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But here too, it was at least linked to a previously existing role.

To resurrect the Grand Moff Tarkin character, as well as a young Princess Leia Organa, actors Guy Henry and Ingvild Deila were selected for their resemblance to Cushing and Fisher in the original 1977 Star Wars movie. Their performance was then digitally enhanced afterwards.

To get "James Dean" to perform those "extreme complex character arcs," an actual actor serving as his double still needs to be found. The production company's "months of research" are not over yet.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    James Dean: The epitome of cool

    He was self-assured and utterly carefree. Images like this one, from his last film "Giant," ensure that James Dean will remain in our collective memory as a role model for being laid back.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    James Dean's family tragedy

    The actor was born on February 8, 1931, and grew up in the Midwestern state of Indiana in the US. His mother died of cancer at the age of 29, when James was just nine. He was raised by his grandmother and aunt.

  • FLASH-Galerie James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    Laying the foundation in rural Indiana

    James Dean discovered his interest in acting, art and dance early on. In the rural Midwest where his family lived, he participated in school theater groups and learned to dance, make music and do pottery. Pictured is his boyhood home in Fairmount, Indiana.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    Beginning with bit parts

    James Dean began acting at a young age, participating in private theater groups. He also got small roles in stage and television productions. He made his cinema debut in 1951 with an appearance in "Fixed Bayonets!" under director Sam Fuller.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    James Dean's big break

    His first major film role shot him to fame. The in-demand director Elia Kazan cast the young Dean in his drama, "East of Eden" in 1955. The makers of the movie intentionally geared the actor into an iconic figure.

  • James Dean denn sie wissen nicht was sie tun

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    The cool, unruly rebel

    His second major film solidified James Dean's 'cool' status. In Nicholas Ray's classic "Rebel Without a Cause," Dean played the role of his life: the insubordinate American teen.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    James Dean's last leading role

    George Steven's "Giant" (released in 1956) was the last movie James Dean starred in. He died in a car accident in 1955 before the film was edited. In the picture on early 20th-century American society, Dean played alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    The faster, the better

    James Dean was always interested in fast cars. With the money he earned from his early films, he bought fancy sports cars and participated in car races.

  • Bildergalerie US-Schauspieler James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    Shocking death at 24

    On September 30, 1955, James Dean crashed his car at an intersection in California. At first, his speeding was thought to be the cause of the accident. But it was later determined that the actor wasn't responsible. Images of his destroyed car were overwhelming for his fans.

  • Flash-Galerie James Dean

    Remembering James Dean 60 years on

    The legend lives on

    The cult surrounding James Dean began shortly after his death. He remains one of the most legendary actors to have come out of Hollywood.

    Author: Jochen Kürten / kbm


Growing catalog of resurrected stars

The announcement that James Dean would be starring in an upcoming movie was followed a few days later by the news in Variety magazine that a newly created company, Worldwide XR, was aiming "to bring digital humans to traditional film as well as augmented and virtual reality."

Along with James Dean, Worldwide XR represents more than 400 deceased celebrities — Hollywood icons, musicians, athletes and historical figures. Malcolm X, Chuck Berry and Josephine Baker are alongside Jerry Garcia, Ingrid Bergmanand Neil Armstrong in their catalog of rights.

Dead musicians have been appearing as holograms as well, such as rapper Tupac at Coachella in 2012 — 16 years after his murder — and Michael Jackson at the Billboard Music Award in 2014.

Digital recreations of singer-songwriter Roy Orbison and opera legend Maria Callas have allowed the deceased stars to launch international tours in 2018. The company behind the stage productions, BASE Entertainment, said it would be making $25-30 million (€22.5-27 million) from the tours.   

Here too, the "holograms" also require body doubles to create initial performances that are then digitally enhanced.

Perils of digital necromancy

This can also lead to its own set of problems. BASE Entertainment had announced a posthumous Amy Winehouse tour, but "challenges and sensitivities" led the company to put the project on hold earlier this year.

With the growing phenomenon of "digital necromancy," as the trend of resurrecting dead stars has been called, more and more celebrities are looking into the details of how their image will be used once they have died.

Watch video 04:06

Motion capture: Human holograms go viral

Before his death in 2014, actor Robin Williams had already explicitly banned the use of his image in film, TV or as a hologram for the next 25 years. Others have specified in their will how their image shouldn't be use to depict sex or violence, or perhaps drugs and alcohol.

But many of the dead stars being resurrected today certainly didn't realize that they might undergo a digital second coming. And not all media productions have been scrupulous about the ethics of their work, either. In one case, Bruce Lee (who died in 1973) was resurrected for a Johnny Walker advertisement. The martial arts icon had abstained from drinking during his lifetime. 

Audios and videos on the topic

Motion capture: Human holograms go viral  

'Star Wars' icon Carrie Fisher dies at age of 60  

