 Differences in personality: What psychiatrists can learn from mice to treat depression | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 08.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Differences in personality: What psychiatrists can learn from mice to treat depression

Scientists have developed a new way for measuring the personalities of animals. So why should we humans care? Because understanding personality traits is key for more individualized therapies in psychiatry.

A mouse on a human hand (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Marks)

Scientists developed a method to measure "mousy" personality

For the experiment, a research team around neurobiologist Alon Chen observed mice that had been placed in groups and left to wander around freely.

By examining the rodents' interactions over the course of a few days, the scientists were able to identify up to 60 separate behaviors. Examples include a willingness to approach others, chasing or fleeing, sharing food, exploring and hiding.

Each mouse was then given different scores based on its behavior. With the help of special computer programs, which extracted personality traits form the data scientists obtained during observations, the team was able to develop a personality scale.

This scale, similar to the one used for humans, falls under the so-called "big five" personality traits model: They include extroversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism and openness to experience. As a quick refresher, extroversion is connected to talkativeness, sociability, and high emotional expressiveness; agreeableness to altruism and kindness; openness to broad interests and imagination; conscientiousness to impulse control; and neuroticism to moodiness and emotional instability. 

Read more about psychology: Why our brains love Instagram

A group of people sitting in a park (picture-alliance/PhotoAlto/S. Olsson)

Scale for measuring animal personality falls under the "Big 5" traits used for humans

The researchers defined "personality" as individual characteristics that are fairly stable, and which last an entire lifetime.

To prove if the observed behaviors could truly be viewed as personality traits, scientists then put mice in a stressful situation. Even though the behavior of mice changed, what the researchers assessed to be their personal characteristics remained the same. This led to the conclusion that every mouse had a unique, individual personality. 

The researchers, who came from the Weizman Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel and the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry in Munich, published their study on November 4th in the journal Nature Neuroscience. 

Genes play a crucial role

During research, the team also examined the relationship between genetics and behavior, which has long remained an open question in science.

Behavioral genetics is not a new field, as there is no more doubt that genes influence the development of our personalities. However, understanding in which way we inherit certain characteristics is relevant for understanding of how the rest of our personality is influenced by the environment we live in. In this case, the results suggested that the lab mice, despite having lived for generatiosn in a labs, still had personality traits and inherited behaviors from their ancestors, who lived freely in nature for millions of years. 

How can this help us humans?

One of the lead researchers, Dr. Oren Forkosh, points out that understanding the way children inherit certain aspects of their personalities is now opening the door for better diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses.

When these genes trigger pathological behavior, examining how genes form personalities could help with the development of more individualized psychotherapies. A personalized therapy could, for example, include the prescription of more specific and effective treatments for depression. 

Read more: Sick days due to mental health problems on the rise

Young man at a psychiatrist (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Brichta)

Understanding how we inherit personality traits could contribute to personalized therapy

Put differently, personalized medicine is focused on identifying how some of our inherited characteristics, like openness or neuroticism, will influence the success rate of a specific treatment. Identifying these connections between personality, genes and medicines may help find a better match between a patient suffering from mental illness and the prescribed treatment.

Depression, which is one of the most common mental illnesses with around 300 million people suffering worldwide, is a clear target of personalized medicine. 

Severe depression can lead to suicide, which is one of the three leading causes of death among both females and males aged between 15 and 44, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Read more: WHO calls for suicide prevention strategy as global rate dips

If you are suffering from emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, seek professional help. You can find information on where to find help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: www.befrienders.org 

  • Englische Bulldogge in Ohio USA

    Animals as therapists

    A therapist to cheer you up

    Dogs can often help when a psychiatrist has failed. They can make elderly people laugh and earn their trust. Animals and their owners help with therapy in retirement homes - and elderly people enjoy it! This weekend, a symposium is taking place in Hanover, looking at the benefits of animal-assisted therapy.

  • Perserkatzen Iran

    Animals as therapists

    Pets: Good for your health

    There might not be any scientific evidence to prove that animal-assisted therapy is effective in treating mental and social illnesses in the long term. But pets are generally acknowledged to be good for your health. Studies show that having a pet cat or dog helps people to handle stress. Cats and dogs are healthy companions!

  • Hunde-Therapie in Russland

    Animals as therapists

    Surrounded by friends

    Pets don't judge our behaviour - unlike human friends, psychiatrists say. They can raise children's self-esteem and make it easier for them to express themselves. Dog-assisted therapy is often used with handicapped children, for instance in Russia.

  • Pferde-Therapie für Behinderte in Indien

    Animals as therapists

    On horseback

    Riding therapy is basically just riding lessons adapted for people with special needs. The picture shows a handicapped child in India on horseback. The gentle movement is supposed to help with the therapy.

  • EINSCHRÄNKUNG Bildergalerie Tiertherapie

    Animals as therapists

    Nice and friendly

    Llamas are a more exotic form of therapy. Some farms in Germany offer it, for example the Orenda Ranch in Burglauer, Bavaria. "Llamas are good campanions for anxious people. The animals sense if someone feels insecure," says Birgit Appel-Wimschneider, founder of the ranch. Llamas are said to be very curious and to approach people easily.

  • Alpakas in Polen

    Animals as therapists

    Why shouldn't it help?

    The Rzeszow University of Information Technology in Poland even imported 38 alpacas from Chile to use them in therapy for children. You hardly need scientific evidence to know whether it works: just looking at them makes most people feel better.

  • EINSCHRÄNKUNG Bildergalerie Tiertherapie

    Animals as therapists

    Looking up

    Once a month, therapists in Hanover take psychiatry patients on a trip to a local wildlife centre, the "Serengeti Park", where they can feed giraffes and other animals. Researchers at Hanover Medical School say these visits help with the patients' therapy.

  • EINSCHRÄNKUNG Bildergalerie Tiertherapie

    Animals as therapists

    Proving the theory

    At "Serengeti Park", patients can also feed and pet lemurs from Madagascar. Researchers are accompanying the patients on their visits as part of a five-year study, to find out whether cute exotic animals can really help with psychiatric disorders - or if it is just a temporary effect.

  • Delphin im Delfinarium in Moskau

    Animals as therapists

    Controversial

    Another animal-assisted therapy often talked about is swimming with dolphins. It is popular with children, but comes in for a lot of criticism. Psychologists say it does not actually benefit the patients. Animal-rights activists warn that the dolphins are often taken from Japan, where they were captured when the dolphin's family was slaughtered. This means the animals are traumatised.

  • Delfine Therapie

    Animals as therapists

    Not every animal is suitable

    Swimming with beluga whales might be a very special experience for humans. But animal-rights activists say this form of therapy should be banned. They say these Arctic animals cannot stand the warm water used in therapy and die before their time.

  • Bildergalerie Tiere im Winter

    Animals as therapists

    What is easiest is sometimes best

    There are dogs and cats everywhere - and most of them enjoy human companionship. So why go looking for dolphins and whales with the ideal "therapists" so close at hand?

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


DW recommends

WHO calls for suicide prevention strategy as global rate dips

The UN health agency has called on countries to "incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies" to create awareness and extend health care. "One person still dies every 40 seconds from suicide," said the WHO's chief. (09.09.2019)  

Instant gratification and the pursuit of perfection: Why our brains love Instagram

While some Insta-influencers try to keep it real, others set impossible standards that can leave us feeling dissatisfied and inadequate. But why is it so hard for us to take a step back? A brain scan offers some answers. (02.09.2019)  

Germany: Sick days due to mental health problems on the rise

German health insurance provider DAK has said the number of people taking time off due to mental health tripled in the last 20 years. Employees said depression was the factor most likely to cause them to take time off. (25.07.2019)  

Animals as therapists

Depression, anxiety, attention deficit disorder? Animals may be able to help. Although many experts say there is no scientific evidence that it works, animal-assisted therapy has become popular worldwide. (24.10.2014)  

WWW links

Behavioral genetics

Almost all behaviors studied by psychologists are affected by our genetic makeup, and so the question is not whether genes are important, but how do they affect these behaviors.

"big five" personality traits

Many contemporary personality psychologists believe that there are five basic dimensions of personality, often referred to as the "Big 5" personality traits.

personalized medicine

Personalized medicine is aimed at identifying which characteristics of an individual predict the outcome of a specific treatment.

study

Instrument for measuring animal personalities

Alon Chen Lab: The Neurobiology of Stress

Nature neuroscience: Identity domains capture individual differences from across the behavioral repertoire

Volunteer action to prevent suicide

Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry: Prof. Dr. Alon Chen

Related content

Paar im Bett

Infidelity: A fling doesn't have to end everything 07.11.2019

A partner's betrayal, whether it's a one-time hook-up or a full-blown affair, is devastating. Does it mean the end of the relationship, though? Not necessarily. It can also serve as a wake-up call — to be better.

Junger Mann steht bei trübem Wetter an der Ostsee

WHO calls for suicide prevention strategy as global rate dips 09.09.2019

The UN health agency has called on countries to "incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies" to create awareness and extend health care. "One person still dies every 40 seconds from suicide," said the WHO's chief.

USA Installation Dream Machine in New York

Instant gratification and the pursuit of perfection: Why our brains love Instagram 02.09.2019

While some Insta-influencers try to keep it real, others set impossible standards that can leave us feeling dissatisfied and inadequate. But why is it so hard for us to take a step back? A brain scan offers some answers.

Advertisement