Dieter Kosslick: Berlinale's former head publishes memoir

Designer hat, elegant coat, red scarf: Dieter Kosslick cut a dapper figure on the Berlinale Palace's red carpet from 2001 to 2019. But the artistic director and CEO of the Berlin International Film Festival not only welcomed stars of the global film world: he oversaw the rise of the Berlinale as a major global film event.
'Mr Berlinale,' as Kosslick was sometimes known, put the festival on the map by training its thematic spotlight on social and political issues such as human rights, climate change and migration. He added glamour to issues such as sustainability and the environment, promoted young talent, helped reintroduce German films to an international audience, and made the Berlinale the biggest audience festival in the world.
More than a memoir
Since hanging up his hat in 2019, Kosslick has had time to reminisce and pen his memoir, Dieter Kosslick: Schön auf dem Teppich bleiben (Keep your feet on the carpet), which was published this week in Germany.
In it we learn that Kosslick's trademark hat is a "barbisio from the last hatter in Piedmont, Italy," a gift from a renowned Italian fashion designer. This, and many other tidbits make up almost 300 pages of multi-layered storytelling.
There is the evolution from a postwar childhood in Baden-Württemberg to his star-studded career in Berlin. The book also offers a behind-the-scenes look into one of the largest film forums in the world, including the crossroads one faces between creative and financial aspects. And finally, Kosslick shares his concerns about the future of cinema and its chances of survival in the age of streaming and social media.
-
70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears
Golden Bear for best film: 'There Is No Evil'
Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof's anthology film brings together four short stories dealing with individual freedom and the death penalty. Acts of resistance in the film reflect Rasoulof's own decision to defy Iran's authorities, who've banned him from filmmaking, confiscated his passport and sentenced him to prison. The powerful work is crowned with the Berlinale's top award, the Golden Bear.
-
70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears
Grand jury prize: 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always'
Eliza Hittman directed a brilliant portrait of two teens from rural Pennsylvania who travel to New York City to seek out medical help to end an unplanned pregnancy. In the role of Autumn, Sidney Flanigan (photo) displays a range of understated emotions. The hard-hitting abortion drama wins the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize.
-
70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears
Best director: Hong Sangsoo, 'The Woman Who Ran'
Alongside Bong Joon-ho of "Parasite" fame, Hong Sangsoo is one of the most revered filmmakers of South Korea. In the director's minimalist style characterized by lots of dialogue and zooms, "The Woman Who Ran" is a sensitive and humorous study of a woman's journey of self-discovery as she encounters three friends.
-
70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears
Best actress: Paula Beer in 'Undine'
According to a German myth that's influenced countless works, Undine is a mesmerizing water spirit. This translates into wondrous aquatic scenes in Christian Petzold's film. Portrayed by Paula Beer, the title character is the most informative museum guide in Berlin, but also a dangerous woman to fall in love with... Beer's ghostly performance is definitely worthy of a Silver Bear.
-
70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears
Best actor: Elio Germano in 'Hidden Away'
Italian painter Antonio Ligabue was one the most important naive artists of the 20th century. The film "Hidden Away" portrays the man's difficult life affected by mental illness. Elio Germano is completely transformed in this very physical role, earning him the Silver Bear for best actor.
-
70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears
Best screenplay: 'Bad Tales'
Recognized with a Silver Bear for their screenplay, brothers Fabio and Damiano D'Innocenzo were also the directors of this dark and unnerving fairy tale set in a sterile residential estate in the suburbs of Rome. Incidentally, actor Elio Germano also stars in this other prize-worthy film from Italy.
-
70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears
Outstanding Artistic Contribution: Cameraman Jürgen Jürges
The controversial production of Ilya Khrzhanovsky's "DAU. Natasha" has made many headlines. German cinematographer Jürgen Jürges, legendary for his work with Rainer Werner Fassbinder, also had to deal with his own set of challenges for the epic project, filming in a semi-documentary style with a single camera as the film's participants "lived their lives." The jury recognized his exceptional work.
-
70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears
Special 70th Berlinale award: 'Delete History'
Many films competing at the Berlin film fest were dark, but this satire by French directors Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern was absolutely hilarious. Portraying three friends who decide to fight against tech giants, "Delete History" comments on the absurdities of the digital age. The film was recognized with a special Silver Bear for the 70th anniversary of the Berlinale.
-
70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears
Best Berlinale documentary: 'Irradiated'
The Berlinale Documentary Award goes to Cambodian documentary film director Rithy Panh, whose work "Irradiated" was featured in the competition section. The meditative essay against historical forgetting mainly features a montage of archival footage of war in the 20th century.
Author: Elizabeth Grenier
A celebrity balancing act
The book will delight fans of celebrity trivia. How do you charm Meryl Streep with a bouquet of flowers bought at a petrol station? How do you convince Clint Eastwood to come to Berlin for the first time in his life? How do you protect the Rolling Stones from the noise of Berlin's countless construction sites — only to realize that the old rockers' hearing may not be all that sensitive anymore? What do you discuss with Isabella Rossellini over lunch? And what is Lars von Trier's dog's name?
No festival is without its mishaps either. He cites, for example, the Russian style icon Renata Litvinova, a jury member in 2002, who lost her fabulous stilettos during the award ceremony and presented an award to "a director who was not even present."
And how do you lure star power to a city that, unlike balmy evenings on the beach in Cannes or romantic canal promenades in Venice, can only offer February cold and gloom?
Kosslick found a way, and in the book describes the interesting crossover between European and arthouse film scenes and Hollywood in Berlin.
Dieter Kosslick gets in on the act with Meryl Streep during the 2016 Berlinale
Films that changed the world
The memoir is not simply a retrospective. Kosslick's analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on world film, and his predictions for the future, make for compelling reading.
"The pandemic changed everything," he writes. "Suddenly, topics that I have dealt with intensively in my professional life have become important in a new way: ecology, sustainability, diversity, justice."
He sees the current lockdown as an opportunity to reflect on the future, "the last free time when you can still think about what the world of tomorrow should look like. If you don't do it now, then it's literally too late."
In an ideal world, cinema would play a central role. Kosslick firmly believes in the rebirth of the industry, and that films can change the world.
He cites for instance when Bosnian director Jasmila Zbanic won the Golden Bear for Esma's Secret in 2006. "That was the film about Srebrenica in Bosnia, the siege of Sarajevo and the mass rapes that followed," he said. "I still remember Zbanic standing on the stage and saying, 'This bear will help find the two war criminals Karadzic and Mladic.' And they were found. And the abused women were recognized as war victims."
The father of a 13-year-old believes that cinemas are integral cultural spaces. Young people must learn "not only to watch films on the screen at home or on a wristwatch," he writes. "Kids have to get used to seeing a film on the big screen with other people in a room that we call a 'cinema'."
Adapted from the German by Brenda Haas
-
A photo history of the Berlinale
Selfies, stars and fans on the red carpet
Berlin's film festival has upped the glitz and glamor in recent years, as attested by the timeline of fascinating images on show at a new exhibition, "Between the Films — A Photo History of the Berlinale." Here in 2010, Leonardo DiCaprio thrilled fans on the red carpet by stopping to take a few snapshots. In today's smartphone era, the camera he's holding already feels old school.
-
A photo history of the Berlinale
Berlin invites the world
In 1955, the Berlinale was held for the fifth time. Great sums were investing in publicity and marketing. Ten years after the end of World War II, the German Federal Republic wanted to show it was culturally anchored in the West. Posters promoting the festival were also widely present in communist East Berlin. World stars such as Peter Ustinov (pictured) contributed to the hype of the event.
-
A photo history of the Berlinale
Smiling despite the Cold War
In 1961, the Berlinale was still held at the end of June. While the instability of world politics was most directly felt in Berlin, Willy Brandt, then the city's mayor and later West German chancellor, was still beaming as he shook hands with Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield (accompanied by her husband, Mickey Hargitay). Five months later, construction of the Berlin Wall would start.
-
A photo history of the Berlinale
Freezing in the summer?
The Berlinale was also held in 1962, despite the recently constructed Berlin Wall newly dividing the city. Photographer Heinz Köster took this shot of Hollywood star James Stewart in front of the Telefunken-Haus on Ernst-Reuter Square, a skyscraper completed in 1960. Berlin can still be chilly in the summer — at least that's the impression given by the way the actor is shivering.
-
A photo history of the Berlinale
Stars in a divided city
The Cold War was part of the picture at the Berlinale. Stars coming to the city, such as Italian diva Claudia Cardinale, would often pose in front of the Berlin Wall. A bizarre juxtaposition emerges from these shots, with the grinning glamour of Hollywood set against the backdrop of a divide that caused suffering for many people, not only in Berlin, but on both sides of the Iron Curtain.
-
A photo history of the Berlinale
A fresh wind
In the wake of the revolutionary movements of 1968, the Berlin film festival would also be transformed by a leftward shift that celebrated daring, auteur filmmaking. Ten years later, film critic Wolf Donner (pictured center), who took on the direction of the Berlinale in 1976, moved the film festival from June to February, giving it an edge over Cannes, which is held in May.
-
A photo history of the Berlinale
Preempting a new era
In 1988, the atmosphere of political change could again be felt in Berlin as Mikhail Gorbachev's glasnost and perestroika policies took hold, with Aleksandr Askoldov’s "The Commissar" screening after a long ban in the Soviet Union. Also that year, filmmaker Agnes Varda premiered two films starring Jane Birkin (pictured), the drama "Kung Fu Master" and the docudrama "Jane B. par Agnès V."
-
A photo history of the Berlinale
Back in reunified Berlin
After filming "One Two Three" in West Berlin in 1961 while the Wall was being built, director Billy Wilder returned to the German capital and its film festival over three decades later. He is shown here with Horst Buchholz, the lead actor of his Cold War film, the two standing in the slush in front of the Brandenburg Gate in February, 1993.
-
A photo history of the Berlinale
A new millennium on the red carpet
Dieter Kosslick became the festival director in 2001, giving a new impetus to the venerated celebration of film. A promoter of German cinema, he also boosted the level of glamour on the red carpet and brought more color to the festival. He personally accompanies guest stars to their film premieres, and often wears his trademark black hat — as he is pictured here alongside Judi Dench in 2007.
-
A photo history of the Berlinale
The festival's photographers
The "Between the Films – A Photo History of the Berlinale" exhibition — on show at the German Cinematheque in Berlin from September 28, 2018 through May 5, 2019 — is also a tribute to the work of the festival's press photographers. Erika Rabau, shown here taking a well-earned nap at the 1995 festival, was the Berlinale's official photographer from 1972 until shorty before her death in 2016.
Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)