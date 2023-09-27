  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
HealthGlobal issues

Diet for Your Body Type - Personalized Nutrition

September 27, 2023

Carbohydrates, fats, proteins. Each person is different, and every body utilizes food in a different way. That’s why a personalized diet can help you lose weight, and give you more energy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VPpG
Mein Essen und ich - Personalisierte Ernährung
Image: ZDF
Mein Essen und ich - Personalisierte Ernährung
Image: New Docs

Now, scientists around the world are working on a precision formula tailored to the individual. Can DNA tests and analyses of the microbiome determine the ideal diet for each person’s health?

 

 

 

Mein Essen und ich - Personalisierte Ernährung
Image: New Docs

 

Many people know that elevated blood sugar levels can lead to obesity and trigger type 2 diabetes mellitus. "Far less well known is that, for each person, different foods drive up blood sugar levels," says Prof. Christian Sina, director of the Institute of Nutritional Medicine at the University Hospital of Schleswig-Holstein. "It makes no sense to divide foods into 'healthy' and 'unhealthy' across the board. Rather, people should be divided into different categories, in order to find out what each individual personally tolerates best."

Mein Essen und ich - Personalisierte Ernährung
Image: ZDF

This research has its foundation in Israel. At the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Professor Eran Elinav developed an algorithm that uses stool sample analyses to create individualized dietary recommendations. The algorithm is now part of a nutrition app used by more than 70,000 people.

 

 

Mein Essen und ich - Personalisierte Ernährung
Image: ZDF

DNA analyses to create personalized diet plans have been available in Germany for several years, but consumer advocates and scientists have criticized the approach, saying it lacks evidence. 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 20.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 20.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 20.10.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 21.10.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 22.10.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 23.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 25.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 23.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  
 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman and four children, ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, walk along the road from Nagorno-Karabakh to Kornidzor in Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Third of ethnic Armenian population flees

ConflictsSeptember 27, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of the military administration in Niger storm French air base

Niger: French withdrawal a further security risk

Niger: French withdrawal a further security risk

PoliticsSeptember 26, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A poster of Hardeep Singh Nijjar seen at a rally in Vancouver

India-Canada standoff: Who are the Khalistan separatists?

India-Canada standoff: Who are the Khalistan separatists?

ConflictsSeptember 26, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

An Aurubis employee checking on copper coils in a company plant

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

BusinessSeptember 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rescue boat carrying migrants moves along the shore of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Thousands of migrants arrive on Lampedusa

Thousands of migrants arrive on Lampedusa

MigrationSeptember 26, 202303:29 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A poster showing Huawei's Mate 60 mobile phone, customers are seen in the background

US-China tech war: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

US-China tech war: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

TechnologySeptember 25, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage