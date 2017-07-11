Dieselgate: Mercedes drivers seek compensation

A German consumer group announced Wednesday it opened a class action lawsuit in Stuttgart where Mercedes manufacturer Daimler is headquartered over the Dieselgate emissions scandal.

The case stems from a recall launched by the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) on hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles made by Daimler. The vehicles required retrofitting of their exhaust technology after they deployed illegal cheat devices to pass emissions tests.

Klaus Müller, the head of the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv), said, "Despite official recalls, Daimler continues to this day to dispute that it deliberately manipulated exhaust emission figures."

The lawsuit pertains to 50,000 SUV models of the GLC and GLK series in particular, though 250,000 vehicles in total were involved in the recall.

