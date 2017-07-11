Diego Maradona's brother Hugo dies at 52

Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of famous Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona, has died aged 52, the Italian club Napoli announced on Tuesday.

"The thoughts of Club President Aurelio De Laurentiis, Vice President Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo,'' Napoli said.

Hugo's death comes just 13 months after his eldest brother Diego died of a heart attack at the age of 60 at his home in Dique Lujan in Argentina. Diego had had brain surgery two weeks earlier.

Naples and the club Napoli became synonymous with Diego, a statuette of whom is held here by Hugo

Who was Hugo Maradona?

Hugo, who died in Naples, was himself a professional footballer who played in Italy, Austria, Spain, Argentina and Japan, before returning to Italy to settle there permanently in the Naples area. He also did some coaching with local amateur clubs there.

A former Argentine youth international midfielder, he was purchased by Napoli in 1987 at Diego's instigation and loaned to Ascoli. He also played for Rayo Vallecano, Rapid Vienna and several other clubs around the world.

Hugo Maradona also had a short stint in politics, running on a right-wing list in recent municipal election that was won in the end by the left.

He was the father of three children. The other of the three Maradona brothers, Raul, born in 1966, was also a professional footballer.

