News

Diego Maradona leaves hospital after brain surgery

The Argentine football superstar has left a clinic in Buenos Aires after doctors removed a blood clot on his brain. The 1986 World Cup winner's daughters are expected to look after him as he recovers.

The press surrounds an ambulance believed to be transporting soccer legend Diego Maradona (Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo/picture alliance)

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona left hospital on Wednesday, eight days after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain. 

The 60-year-old was admitted last week after showing symptoms of depression, anaemia and dehydration.

The 1986 World Cup winner left the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires by ambulance shortly after his doctor Leopoldo Luque told reporters he could go home. 

Maradona is expected to continue his rehabilitation in the north of Buenos Aires, near his daughter Giannina's home. 

His lawyer, Matias Morla, said the footballing icon, who has battled drink and drug addiction in the past, will continue to receive treatment for alcohol dependency.

Diego Maradona statue in Buenos Aires (Mario De Fina/NurPhoto/picture alliance)

A mural and statue of Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires

Why did Maradona have to receive treatment?

The former Barcelona, Napoli, and Boca Juniors star last week had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and the brain.  

Morla said the surgery may have been Maradona's "toughest moment."  

"It could have taken his life," the lawyer said. "What he misses now is the union of his family, being surrounded by health professionals."

Maradona presently coaches Gimnasia y Esgrima in Argentina's top flight.

But concerns for his health were sparked during a brief appearance on October 30 during his side's match against Patronato.

He seemed to have difficulty walking and did not stay to watch the whole of the game.

Diego Maradona holds up the trophy after Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in the 1986 World Cup final (Carlo Fumagalli/AP Photo/picture alliance)

Maradona holds up the trophy after Argentina beat West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final

A sporting legend

Maradona appeared for his country 91 times, scoring 34 goals, before retiring from competitive football at the age of 37 in 1997.

He led the team to victory in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. 

But his most infamous international goal would be what became known as the "Hand of God," when he scored against England in Mexico by striking the ball with his hand.

Maradona would go on to manage Argentina's national team, taking the reins in October 2008.

He took his country to the quarter finals of the 2010 World Cup, where they are thrashed 4-0 by Germany.

    Author: Benjamin Kühne


jf/rt (AFP, SID)

