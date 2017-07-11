Diego Maradona: Argentina holds 3 days of mourning

Argentina began three days of mourning on Thursday following the death of football legend Diego Maradona.

For a nation where football is seen as a religion, Maradona's death at the age of 60 has sent his homeland into widespread grief. His coffin now rests in the presidential palace in Buenos Aires for a period of lying in state.

Thousands of mourners, many in tears, gathered in streets, around stadiums and at the palace in the Argentinian capital to pay their respects, as well as their gratitude, to arguably football's most iconic figure.

People leave flowers and light candles for Diego Maradona in front of the Boca Juniors' stadium "La Bombonera"

Maradona will lie in state at the pink-hued Casa Rosada palace from Thursday through Saturday. Vast numbers of people are expected to visit his casket as part of three days of national mourning declared by President Alberto Fernandez.

"His unparalleled footballing skill transformed him into one of the best-known people in the world, crossing frontiers and being universally recognized as the world's best player," said the official mourning decree.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Armando Maradona At the age of just 60 years old, Diego Armando Maradona passed away in his own home after suffering a heart attack. The entire football world, not just his homeland of Argentina, mourns the passing of one of the greatest ever to play the game.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Maradona dribbles, the world watches It all began at Argentinos Juniors. From there the talented Diego moved to Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. It was his father's favorite club, and in 1981 he won the title. But Argentina was too small for Diego and soon he moved to Europe to join Barcelona.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Maradona clashes with Udo Lattek The Catalonian club spent a record $7.3 million in 1982 for Maradona, but he was never happy in Barcelona. Maradona continually clashed with head coach Udo Lattek and the Argentine loved the nightlife in his new home. After three years, he left and Maradona made perhaps the best decision of his career.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Maradona, Napoli's hero In July 1984, Maradona moved to Napoli for a record sum of $10.5 million. The Italian club had never been champions before his arrival and had just escaped relegation. Between 1984 and 1991, Maradona helped the club to two league titles and a UEFA Cup win in 1989.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Napoli fans celebrate Maradona In Naples, Maradona remains a hero - but his escapades are famous and notorious. He took cocaine and got close to the local mafia. Maradona enjoyed life to the full, right on the edge of legality. His popularity remained though.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Maradona and the World Cup title No other player impacted a World Cup as Maradona did in 1986. He won the tournament with Argentina and became the superstar of football. He scored his infamous "Hand of God" against England in the quarterfinals, but followed it with another goal in the same game that went down as one of the most spectacular goals ever. He was named player of the tournament.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Maradonas toughest defeat One of the hardest moments in Maradona's playing career came in the lost 1990 World Cup final against West Germany in Italy. Guido Buchwald marked him out of the game and Andreas Brehme scored from the spot to give Germany the glory and spoil Maradona's dream of a second World Cup.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures The unpredictable Maradona At club level, Maradona moved to Sevilla in 1992 before moving back home to Argentina. In February 1992, he fired an air rifle at journalists who had besieged his villa near Buenos Aires and was given a suspended jail sentence of two years and 10 months.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Maradona, the fan Maradona played his last game on October 25, 1997 for Boca Juniors, who he always supported. Beforehand he had been suspended for doping for 15 months. In order to avoid further suspensions, he announced his retirement on October 30, 1997. Aged 37, Maradona's playing career full of scandal and skill had come to an end.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Maradona the coach In October 2008, Maradona was named head coach of Argentina, despite having little coaching experience. His side suffered at the 2010 World Cup, losing 4-0 to Germany in the quarterfinal and eventually he was fired. He coached clubs in Mexico and elsewhere but the same success he had in his playing days escaped him.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Maradona and politics After his playing career, Maradona kept making headlines - such as when he visited Cuba's chief of state Fidel Castro. There were regular reports of big parties and excessive use of drugs and alcohol. Wherever he was welcome, he went.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Maradona lived it all Maradona's lifestyle led to health issues, including his weight. More than once he dodged death, but then came November 2020. After having a blood clot removed from his brain, Maradona suffered a heart attack on November 25 and died aged 60. Author: Jörg Strohschein



Reaction to the death of 'soccer's poet'

An outpouring of condolences have been uttered — from presidents to the pope, from legendary figures within football to sport as a whole.

Pope Francis, a fellow Argentine and supporter of Buenos Aires club San Lorenzo, said he was keeping Maradona in his prayers, while the official news portal for the Roman Catholic Church, Vatican News, described Maradona as "soccer’s poet."

Lionel Messi, the current Argentinian national team captain and wearer of the number 10 shirt Maradona adorned throughout his career, wrote on social media: "A very sad day for all Argentinians and for football. He has left us but he isn't going anywhere because Diego is eternal. I'll remember the lovely moments I experienced with him and I send my condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer described the news as "incredibly sad."

Both Beckenbauer and Maradona have a long history together, not least the two World Cup finals of 1986 and 1990, when the German was manager of his national side against Maradona's Argentina.

Beckenbauer first came across the diminutive Argentine in 1978: "That's when I saw him for the first time and thought this is not a footballer, this is an artist. He was a genius. In the 70s and 80s, the best footballer in the World."

Maradona, born in Lanus, just south of Buenos Aires, on October 30, 1960, represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli, as well as the Argentine national team, in a career marked by incredible highs, most notably captaining Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986.

