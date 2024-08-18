Die Linke leaders Wissler and Schirdewan to step down

Several batterings in the polls has seen party confidence in the pair deteriorate. Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan will step aside at the far-left German opposition party Die Linke's conference in October.

The leaders of the Left Party in Germany said Sunday they will be stepping down from their positions come the party conference in October.

Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan confirmed they would not run for office again in statements published on the Left Party website.

Election defeats and questions raised

The move comes after a collection of bruising election losses and growing disaffection in the party towards the co-leaders.

"I realize that there is a desire in parts of the party for a fresh start in terms of personnel," Wissler said. "I think now is the right time to create clarity, two months before the party conference, so that the party has enough time for a transparent process and to form an opinion on candidates within the party."

Left Party's existence under threat

The decision came just a day after the leadership recognized the Left Party "is undoubtedly in a dangerous, existentially threatening situation," in a motion for the upcoming October summit.

At the last election to the lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, in 2021, the party attracted just 4.9% of the vote, below the 5% threshold needed to be a part of the chamber.

Departure of Sahra Wagenknecht coincides with decline

Schirdewan called on party members to unite in his statement. "Give those who will soon take the helm the chance and the confidence to lead the party. This requires an end to the sometimes destructive power politics within our own ranks," he said.

The party has been in decline in recent years, particularly in the wake of former leader Sahra Wagenknecht's departure , largely over her views on immigration.

Wagenknecht had questioned the green transition and blamed the West for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, putting her at odds with many within the party.

She went on to found her own party in 2023, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).

