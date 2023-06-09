  1. Skip to content
Sierra Leone

Diabetes in Sierra Leone

12 minutes ago

In Sierra Leone, diabetes is both life-threatening and often undiagnosed. For 15-year-old diabetic Hawa and her family, finding life-saving insulin and doctors who know how to treat the disease has been a huge challenge.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SO4Q
Afrika Diabetes Symbolbild
Image: Imago Images

Fifteen-year-old Hawa is severely ill with diabetes. She also lives in Sierra Leone, where there are just a handful of doctors for every 100,000 people, according to the World Health Organization. Clinics offering treatment to diabetics are especially rare in the West-African country, as is the life-saving drug insulin. Some of the medicine arrives in the country in suitcases, as private donations from wealthy countries. Another problem in Sierra Leone is a lack of information about the important of diet to those suffering from diabetes. Hawa fears being a burden to her family, but help is at hand.
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 10.06.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 10.06.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 10.06.2023 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 11.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 11.06.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 11.06.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 11.06.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 11.06.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 11.06.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 11.06.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 11.06.2023 – 23:15 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 08:45 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 18:45 UTC
TUE 13.06.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 11.06.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 08:45 UTC
TUE 13.06.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

A resident with her pets being evacuated on a boat from a flooded neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine

Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be held accountable

Conflicts2 hours ago
