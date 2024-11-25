DHL cargo plane crashes near Vilnius in Lithuania

The aircraft, which had departed from the German city of Leipzig, crashed near Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania. One person on board was killed. The three others were injured.

A cargo plane flying on behalf of German logistics company DHL crashed near Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania early on Monday, killing at least one person, according to Lithuanian officials.

The deceased person was confirmed by Lithuanian police to be a Spanish national and member of the flight crew, although not one of the pilots.

The other occupants of the plane — a German, a Lithuanian and another Spaniard — were reportedly injured, but their condition remained unclear.

What did DHL say?

"We can confirm that today, at approximately 4:30 am CET [0330 GMT], a Swiftair aircraft, operated by a service partner on behalf of DHL, performed an emergency landing about one kilometer from VNO Airport [Vilnius, Lithuania] while en route from LEJ Airport [Leipzig, Germany] to VNO Airport," the German company said.

A spokesperson for DHL Lithuania told the Reuters news agency that the company has opened an investigation, adding: "We do not have any information that any of the parcels onboard the crashed cargo plane were suspicious."

German investigators also said they were "in close contact with the involved parties at home and abroad in order to clarify the issue as soon as possible."

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing also said it was "working to gather more information" and stood "ready to provide any support."

The investigation into the cause of the crash could take several days Image: Petras Malukas/AFP

What do we know so far about the DHL crash?

The plane, operated by Swiftair, had originated in the German city of Leipzig, which is a hub for DHL.

"It fell a few kilometers before the airport, it just skidded for a few hundred meters, its debris somewhat caught a residential house," Renatas Pozela, the head of the Lithuanian rescue service said.

"Residential infrastructure around the house was on fire, and the house was slightly damaged, but we managed to evacuate people," he added.

Twelve residents were evacuated from the building, according to officials.

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said the plane missed the house "by chance" and crashed into the courtyard.

Earlier reports said that the aircraft had crashed into a residential building Image: Andrius Sytas/REUTERS

Cause of the crash still unknown, terrorism not being ruled out

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but Lithuania's police chief Arunas Paulauskas did not rule out terrorism as a motive.

"This is one of the versions that needs to be investigated and verified. There is still much work ahead of us," Paulauskas said at a press briefing.

"These answers will not come so quickly," he added, saying that the crime scene probe, evidence collection, and gathering of information and objects could take an entire week.

According to data from rescue services, emergency crews were alerted about the crash at 5:28 a.m. local time (0328 GMT).

"City services are currently onsite, along with a fire truck and a command team from Vilnius Airport," the Lithuanian airport authority posted on X.

"Airport operations are not disrupted at this time."

Lithuanian law enforcement officers responded to the incident and will investigate the cause of the disaster Image: Petras Malukas/AFP

Series of cargo-related incidents

German security services warned back in August of "unconventional incendiary objects" being posted via cargo services.

Warnings were issued in connection to an object that caught fire at DHL's Leipzig logistics center in July, having reportedly been sent from the Baltic States.

Also in July, similar incidents were reported when devices caught fire at courier depots near Warsaw, Poland, and Birmingham in the United Kingdom, with Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskiene saying that packages had originated in Lithuania.

Both Poland and Lithuania share borders with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, and sabotage was not ruled out.

"I can state that this is part of unconventional kinetic operations against NATO countries that are being undertaken by Russian military intelligence," Kestutis Budrys, a national security adviser to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, told the Reuters news agency earlier in November.

"We note that these operations are being escalated: their focus is moving ... to harming infrastructure and actions that could end up killing people," he added.

Moscow has denied the accusations.

dvv/wd (Reuters, dpa, AP)

Correction, 11.25.2024: A previous version of this article referred to Nida Grunskiene as the Polish prosecutor general instead of Lithuanian. This has now been corrected. We apologize for the error.