DG8 to support journalists and media freedom in Ukraine 

The DG8 group agreed unanimously to quickly take effective steps to support Ukrainian public service media and other journalists to ensure that the Ukrainian public is provided with unbiased information as the war unfolds. Measures to reach target audiences in Russia will also be strengthened.

The CEOs and key management representatives stressed the importance of reliable information at all times, especially in a situation of war and armed conflict. All of the broadcasters have a Ukrainian language news service or cooperate closely with Ukrainian media organizations.

The DG8 comprises publicly funded international public service media organizations from democratic nations: ABC Australia, CBC/Radio-Canada, France Médias Monde, SRG SSR-Swissinfo, DW, NHK World Japan, BBC World Service and U.S. Agency for Global Media. With more than 1 billion weekly user contacts, the DG8 broadcasters have a significant journalistic impact worldwide. Audiences and users, particularly in repressive countries, rely on trustworthy, fact-based reporting to circumvent censorship, disinformation, hate speech, and propaganda.