DFB turns to Rummenigge, Sammer to get Germany back on track

The German FA (DFB) has presented two new groups to restore life to German football as the country looks to rebound from another disappointing World Cup showing by excelling at the 2024 Euros.

Just 12 days after Germany's dramatic exit from the 2022 World Cup, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf spoke the tournament in Qatar, his first 10 months in charge and how Germany are going to get back on track ahead of Euro 2024.

Speaking for 30 minutes before taking questions from journalists, Neuendorf called for calm about the next steps.

"With all the desire for speed, now its about keeping a cool head and making the right decisions," Neuendorf said.

The 61-year-old did, however, recognize the importance of the home Euros in 18 months. "We need to join forces in the direction of the 2024 Euros. It must be a success."

In the hope of getting Germany back on track, Neuendorf announced that after a week of meetings and calls, two groups have been established to help Germany get back on track.

One includes Philipp Lahm and Celia Sasic, Germany's Euro 2024 ambassadors, and will assess the sporting and financial structures that Oliver Bierhoff designed and was responsible for.

Despite many questions, Neuendorf did not announce a replacement for former team manager and academy chief Oliver Bierhoff. Instead, Neuendorf stressed that Bierhoff's role might be split into two or more positions.

The second is an advisory board for Hansi Flick and the future direction of German football.

Neuendorf and DFB Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke will be joined by former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, BVB advisor Matthias Sammer, Red Bull's Head of Soccer and former RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, current Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn and former Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Völler.

Hans-Joachim Watzke has become an increasingly important figure in German football Image: Frank Hoermann/SvenSimon/picture alliance

"This is a group that knows men's football really well and can deliver a lot of impulses," Neuendorf said. "We are not an association where one person decides everything. We need majorities and they come from the board."

When asked whether the group was diverse enough, Neuendorf said the group was not assembled by "filling quotas" but rather on "what portfolio do they have and can they help the men's team move forward."

"These people know the responsibility they have," Neuendorf said of the newly-established advisory group.

There will be a meeting with both groups before Christmas to develop a plan so as to hit the ground running in 2023.

Armband discussion

After a sip of water, Neuendorf also discussed the One Love armband situation in Qatar, admitting after time to consider he would have handled it differently.

"As presidents of the European federations, we should have sought a direct line to (FIFA president) Gianni Infantino, asked what was FIFA's position," said Neuendorf, adding that he wouldn't have let the situation remain so unclear so late before and then during a tournament.

When asked about the human rights abuses in Qatar, Neuendorf was clear about the positioning of the association and its players.

"It's important that a DFB president discusses topics like human rights abuses," Neuendorf said. "We as an association have to position ourselves clearly when it comes to politics. The players have to decide for themselves or as a group... I would never tell them how to act."

Indeed, Neuendorf continued that the DFB had put the players in a position to form their own opinion on the situation, thanks to talks with Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, amongst other. "We have mature players and they are capable of deciding how they see it. And some players were critical."

Neuendorf did also point out that FIFA said it would help set up a permanent office for migrant workers' affairs in Doha as well as an effective system for compensation payments. "This would not have happened if we, as European associations, had not strongly advocated for it to happen."

Germany's protest ahead of their game vs. Japan Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock/IMAGO

Reflect, rebuild

Neuendorf also reflected on his first 10 months in charge, praising how the relative calmness and stability the DFB has enjoyed in recent months compared to the investigations and regular drama of recent years.

He also said he was proud of the women's team and the development of the women's game in Germany.

"There is a lot more money for women's football," said Neuendorf, calling the improving financial situation a huge success for the DFB and German football. "We are seeing more girls, particularly in the 6-9 year old age group playing for clubs."

Domestic men's football though is in a similar transition to the DFB, with Eintracht Frankfurt spokesperson Axel Hellmann and Freiburg financial manager Oliver Leki taking over the German Football League (DFL) on an interim basis after managing director Donata Hopfen decided to leave just a year into the job.

On the same day Neuendorf announced Germany's plans to turn the corner, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser praised the work of the DFB after Qatar. "Above all, the DFB must come to terms with what happened and what did not happen in sporting terms," Faeser told dpa on Tuesday. "They do that pretty well at the DFB."

Neuendorf's revelations today certainly show the DFB has been busy since an early exit in Qatar, but the success of these changes will be clear in 18 months when Germany look to win their first home tournament since the iconic 2006 World Cup.