DFB Pokal live: Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Refresh page for live updates

20:15 CET — The teams are out...

Ivan Perisic is back in Bayern's starting line-up. There's no Serge Gnabry in the squad though.

Frankfurt opt for a defensive line-up in Munich...

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of the German Cup semifinal between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, a rematch of the 2018 final that the Eagles won 3-1 to end a 30-year wait for silverware.

The game for a spot in the final on July 4 kicks off at 20:45 CEST (19:45 UTC) and our match blog goes live an hour before the ball gets rolling. For now here's a pregame lowdown to get your teeth stuck into.

Fun fact: The 2018 final

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bayern 3-1 in the 75th DFB Pokal final in 2018. It was Niko Kovac’s final game in charge of the Eagles before taking over in Munich, where he won the cup again in 2019.

From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick

"Football is about winning your matches. We've demonstrated it impressively in 2020. We had problems at the beginning [against Leverkusen], which rightly led to the opener. But we bounced back, we demonstrated our attitude and mentality. It was actually quite good to go a goal down because the team picked themselves up."

Fun fact: Dominant Bayern

Bayern München have reached the final seven times in the last ten years. Their only semi-final eliminations in the last decade all came at home, against Schalke in 2011 (1-0) and against Dortmund in 2015 (2-0 on pens, 1-1 a.e.t.) and 2017 (3-2).

From the player's mouth: Sebastian Rode

"We're not pleased. If we're not able to reach the upper limit for our performances, it's going to be very difficult to win matches. Nevertheless, we can't let our heads drop and have to keep our focus on moving forward."

Fun fact: Not Frankfurt's first rodeo

Frankfurt’s 2-0 win over Bremen in the quarterfinals saw them through to the final four for the third time in the last four years. They went on to reach the final in 2017 and 2018 after wins at Gladbach (7-6 on pens, 1-1 a.e.t.) and at Schalke (1-0) respectively.

Possible lineups: Bayern Munich

Neuer — Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies — Kimmich, Thiago — Gnabry, Müller, Coman — Lewandowski

Possible lineups: Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp — Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger — Toure, Rode, Kohr, Chandler — Gacinovic, Kamada — Silva