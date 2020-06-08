DFB Pokal live: Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Refresh page or click this link for the latest updates

Bayern Munich 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt, Allianz Arena

(Perisic 14')

46' SECOND HALF. We're back underway.

HT Bayern Munich 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt — Ivan Perisic's goal gives Bayern the lead at the break, but somehow Frankfurt are only a goal behind. They've been comprehensively outplayed so far.

43' Perisic flies into a challenge and picks up a yellow. It was a touch reckless but he didn't make contact with Kohr and that's a little harsh on the goalscorer.

41' Hinteregger makes a vital block on Coman, who had been picked out by Müller with a pull-back.

39' Coman gets into the box but can't carve out a shooting chance, he finds Müller, who feeds Perisic, who forces a corner — but Frankfurt clear their lines.

37' Frankfurt have steadied the ship slightly in the last few minutes, although they're simply unable to apply any kind of pressure on Bayern, who come back again in another wave.

34' Abraham makes the slightest of touches to poke the ball away from Perisic, who was ready to pounce. Frankfurt stretched, almost to breaking point.

32' Last-ditch defending from Frankfurt, who have had their back to the walls for all 32 minutes so far. Bayern should really be further ahead, given that their opponents are pinned inside their own half.

30' First sight at goal for Lewandowski, but he's denied by Trapp.

27' Another missed chance by Coman, who goes clean through and decides to shoot early — but he inexplicably blazes it way over the bar. Really awful shot. He had Lewandowski in support too.

24' Huge miss! Oh, Bayern should be 2-0 up. Davies thrashes a low cross to the far post, but Coman basically misses an open goal. Trapp is nowhere but the Frenchman volley his shot just wide from close range.

Frankfurt's Gacinovic tries to get the better of Bayern's Pavard, right.

22' This is pretty much relentless from Bayern though.

20' Perisic is Bayern's danger man tonight. He picks out Lewandowski, but the Pole is closely marked and can only scuff a shot across goal.

18' Perisic, the man brought in to replace Gnabry tonight, darts into the box but Abraham manages to hold him up until Frankfurt eventually get it clear.

16' Frankfurt looking for an immediate repost as Rode, the former Bayern man, swings a free-kick into the box but Perisic, the goalscorer, heads it clear.

14' GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt — Perisic scores! Bayern have their noses in front as Müller lifts the ball up for Perisic, and the Croatian beats Trapp with a diving header. the goal had been coming.

Perisic celebrates his opener for Bayern.

11' It's backs to the walls for Frankfurt, who surely can't survive 90 minutes of this.

8' So close for Bayern! Lewandowski ends up in the end, but somehow the ball doesn't after throwing himself at Müller's low cross from the right.

6' Off the line! Müller flicks Kimmich's corner towards goal and Kohr heads off the line, with Trapp rooted to the spot!

4' Davies surges forward but a promising attack ends in a foul being awarded against the Canadian.

2' Bayern's 5-2 victory over Frankfurt just over two weeks ago will be fresh in the memories of both teams. Bayern were dominant that day and the scoreline flattered Frankfurt, who scored two goals during a ten minute spell when Bayern switched off.

1' KICK OFF! We're underway in Munich.

20:40 CET — However, Frankfurt have a habit of raising their game in the Cup against the top sides. They've won seven of their last eight Cup games against Bundesliga opposition, losing only to Dortmund in the 2017 final.

20:35 CET — Frankfurt may be the third most successful club in German Cup history, but they go into this semifinal as huge underdogs. Bayern, who have won this conmpetition seven times in the past decade, are unbeaten in their last 15 home games against Frankfurt, having won 14 of them. Bayern have won the last 11 straight, with an aggregate score of 38-6.

20:25 CET — Eintracht Frankfurt are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by replacing their usual shirt sponsor with the #blacklivesmatter hashtag. A great touch.

20:15 CET — The teams are out...

Ivan Perisic is back in Bayern's starting line-up. There's no Serge Gnabry in the squad though.

Frankfurt opt for a defensive line-up in Munich...

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of the German Cup semifinal between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, a rematch of the 2018 final that the Eagles won 3-1 to end a 30-year wait for silverware.

The game for a spot in the final on July 4 kicks off at 20:45 CEST (19:45 UTC) and our match blog goes live an hour before the ball gets rolling. For now here's a pregame lowdown to get your teeth stuck into.

Fun fact: The 2018 final

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bayern 3-1 in the 75th DFB Pokal final in 2018. It was Niko Kovac’s final game in charge of the Eagles before taking over in Munich, where he won the cup again in 2019.

From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick

"Football is about winning your matches. We've demonstrated it impressively in 2020. We had problems at the beginning [against Leverkusen], which rightly led to the opener. But we bounced back, we demonstrated our attitude and mentality. It was actually quite good to go a goal down because the team picked themselves up."

Fun fact: Dominant Bayern

Bayern München have reached the final seven times in the last ten years. Their only semi-final eliminations in the last decade all came at home, against Schalke in 2011 (1-0) and against Dortmund in 2015 (2-0 on pens, 1-1 a.e.t.) and 2017 (3-2).

From the player's mouth: Sebastian Rode

"We're not pleased. If we're not able to reach the upper limit for our performances, it's going to be very difficult to win matches. Nevertheless, we can't let our heads drop and have to keep our focus on moving forward."

Fun fact: Not Frankfurt's first rodeo

Frankfurt’s 2-0 win over Bremen in the quarterfinals saw them through to the final four for the third time in the last four years. They went on to reach the final in 2017 and 2018 after wins at Gladbach (7-6 on pens, 1-1 a.e.t.) and at Schalke (1-0) respectively.

Possible lineups: Bayern Munich

Neuer — Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies — Kimmich, Thiago — Gnabry, Müller, Coman — Lewandowski

Possible lineups: Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp — Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger — Toure, Rode, Kohr, Chandler — Gacinovic, Kamada — Silva