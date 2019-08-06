 DFB nominates Fritz Keller to become new head of German football | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.08.2019

Sports

DFB nominates Fritz Keller to become new head of German football

The German FA (DFB) has nominated the president of Bundesliga club Freiburg to become its next president. Fritz Keller is expected to be elected at a general meeting next month.

Fritz Keller (Imago Images/Beautiful Sports)

The selection committee set up by the German Football Association (DFB) to find a new president announced on Thursday that it had agreed unanimously to nominate Fritz Keller as the organization's new president.

"Fritz Keller is without doubt an extraordinary personality who possesses all of the qualities required for the office of DFB president,” said DFB Vice President Rainer Koch, who is also a member of the selection committee. 

"With a view to the major challenges currently facing the DFB, Fritz Keller is the right candidate to lead the world's largest single sport federation into the future," said Reinhard Rauball, who, like Koch, is both a DFB vice president and a member of the selection committee.

Koch and Rauball have been running the DFB on an interim basis since former DFB President Reinhard Grindel quit back in April.

Grindel's successor is to be elected at a DFB congress to be held in Frankfurt on September 27.

Fritz Keller, 62, is a businessman who operates a winery and a hotel in the Freiburg region. He was elected chairman of Bundesliga club SC Freiburg, based in the Black Forest, in 2010 and has served as the club's president since changes were made to the club's statutes in 2014. Since 2016 Keller has also been a member of the supervisory board of the German Football League (DFL), which operates the Bundesliga.

Watch video 01:48

Embattled Grindel quits as head of German Football Federation

Opinion: Reinhard Grindel won't be missed

Reinhard Grindel, once the head of German football, has resigned after months of pressure. He failed to live up to his promises or his remit, and his silence on major issues was deafening, DW's Jonathan Harding writes. (02.04.2019)  

The major issues facing Reinhard Grindel's successor at the DFB

The ink had hardly dried on Reinhard Grindel's resignation before plenty of speculation began to emerge about who could become his successor. DW looks at the key issues facing whoever takes over as DFB president. (03.04.2019)  

Embattled Grindel quits as head of German Football Federation  

Symbolbild Sommermärchen

The 2006 World Cup affair: A chronology 06.08.2019

Swiss prosecutors have filed an indictment against three former German football officials, including two former DFB presidents related to the 2006 World Cup. Here we look back developments in the affair.

DW-Interview mit Reinhard Grindel, DFB-Präsident

DFB President Reinhard Grindel steps down 03.04.2019

After months of controversies and communication mishaps, the German FA's president has thrown in the towel. The news does not come as a shock, but does leave the DFB desperate for a much-needed fresh start.

Reinhard Grindel, Präsident des Deutschen Fußball-Bundes (DFB)

Opinion: Reinhard Grindel won't be missed 02.04.2019

Reinhard Grindel, once the head of German football, has resigned after months of pressure. He failed to live up to his promises or his remit, and his silence on major issues was deafening, DW's Jonathan Harding writes.

