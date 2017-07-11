DFB calls for president Fritz Keller to resign

After a two-day crisis meeting, the German football association (DFB) called on its president to step down after he had compared Rainer Koch, one of his vice presidents, to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler. The association also called for its general secretary, Friedrich Curtius, to resign.

Following a crisis meeting, a vote of no-confidence on Keller from the regional soccer bosses ended 26-9, with two abstentions. Curtius lost a similar vote, according to a DFB statement.

Earlier this week, Keller admitted to having made a "serious mistake" but said he would not leave his post.

More to come on this breaking news at dw.com

jsi/sms (dpa, SID)