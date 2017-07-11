DFB calls for president Fritz Keller to resign over Nazi comparison

After a two-day crisis meeting, the German Football Association (DFB) called on its president, Fritz Keller, to step down after he had compared Rainer Koch, a DFB vice president, to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.

The association also called for its general secretary, Friedrich Curtius, to resign.

Keller's leadership has been the subject of infighting of late, and the 64-year-old has been involved in a power struggle with Curtius.

But now the pair's departure seems inevitable after the crisis talks.

Vote of no-confidence

A vote of no-confidence in Keller from the regional soccer bosses ended 26-9, with two abstentions. Curtius lost a similar vote, according to a DFB statement.

"The presidents of the state and regional associations of the German Football Association withdrew their confidence in President Fritz Keller at the extraordinary conference this weekend in Potsdam and asked him to step down from his position," the DFB statement said.

"The conference also had a vote of no-confidence in general secretary Dr Friedrich Curtius," the DFB added.

Meanwhile, Koch and treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge both won votes of confidence.

Earlier this week, Keller admitted to having made a "serious mistake" but said he would not leave his post after comparing DFB Vice President Koch with Nazi judge Freisler at a federation meeting on April 23.

Who was Roland Freisler?

Freisler, as a participant in the Wannsee Conference of 1942, was one of the Nazis responsible for the organization of the Holocaust.

He became president of the People's Court, where he issued around 2,600 death sentences to opponents of the Nazi regime.

Years of scandal

Keller was appointed head of the German soccer federation in September 2019. The former Freiburg president was seen as the best candidate to help it emerge from years of scandal.

"The only way to further develop German football from the bottom to the top is together, as a team,'' Keller said at the time.

Keller's predecessor, Reinhard Grindel, resigned after accepting a luxury watch amid allegations of undeclared earnings and general discontent with his leadership.

Former federation presidents Wolfgang Niersbach and Theo Zwanziger were both forced out amid allegations of corruption concerning Germany's 2006 World Cup bid.

