PoliticsAlbania
Development threatens nature in Albania's protected areas
April 18, 2024
Advertisement
Albania is home to some areas of incredible natural beauty. But experts say that some of the country's protected areas — and the flora and fauna in them — are now under threat from development.
In February, the Albanian parliament passed a law that paves the way for strategic investment in these areas. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Environment in Albania, a company owned by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, has ambitious plans to construct a billion-dollar resort in one of the most beautiful parts of the country.