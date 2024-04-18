Development threatens nature in Albania's protected areas

A new Albanian law paves the way for strategic investments in protected areas. Experts say this poses a threat to flora and fauna in these regions. Jared Kushner hopes to build a major resort in one of these areas.

Albania is home to some areas of incredible natural beauty. But experts say that some of the country's protected areas — and the flora and fauna in them — are now under threat from development.

In February, the Albanian parliament passed a law that paves the way for strategic investment in these areas. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Environment in Albania, a company owned by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, has ambitious plans to construct a billion-dollar resort in one of the most beautiful parts of the country.