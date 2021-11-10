Developing story: Zimbabwe

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Who is who in Zimbabwean politics? Which alliances are being formed? And what led up to the current political developments? Here's the latest from DW.
On Tuesday, November 14, Zimbabwe's military took control of the country's government and announced that it was seeking to remove 'criminal elements' within the ruling ZANU-PF party.
No jab, no job — that's the policy in Zimbabwe and more and more countries around the world. And it's not just public servants who have to get inoculated — private companies are demanding it too. Some unions say that intrudes on workers' privacy.
Rwanda education sector in shock after 60,000 students fail+++Ethiopian offensive in two northern regions intensifies+++Guinea's military ruler, Col. Mamady Doumbouya, force some 42 military generals to early retirement+++Nigeria approves electronic transfer of election results+++Elderly fend off sexual predators through learning Karate
"Young people who constitute the majority are always observers of coups than beneficiaries," says a young Ugandan – a view shared by several African youths. What is the role and future of young people in military takeovers in Africa? Listen to the debate!
Sudan government says foiled coup attempt linked to Bashir regime +++ Analysis of "Hotel Rwanda" hero's terrorism conviction +++ Is money safe in Ugandan banks?+++Tanzania: Liquid fertilizer made from human hair +++ World leaders voice their opinions on German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
A Rwandan court has found 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero Paul Rusesabagina guilty on terror-related charges.+++ France's defence minister in Mali to persuade the military government to drop plans to bring Russian troops into the country +++ Biafra separatists violently enforce Monday sit in +++ Workers and the COVID vaccine - Zimbabwe and Nigeria +++ Sports