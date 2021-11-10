Visit the new DW website

Developing story: Zimbabwe

Who is who in Zimbabwean politics? Which alliances are being formed? And what led up to the current political developments? Here's the latest from DW.

On Tuesday, November 14, Zimbabwe's military took control of the country's government and announced that it was seeking to remove 'criminal elements' within the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Zimbabwe's energy self-sufficiency takes shape 10.11.2021

Australia's Invictus Energy has completed a seismic survey of the Cahora Bassa basin in northern Zimbabwe. The discovery of oil and gas there could change the fortunes of the southern African country's ailing economy.
TOPSHOT - People stand to look at the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed in the Ikoyi district of Lagos, on November 1, 2021. - Several people have been trapped while unspecified number of people mostly construction workers were feared dead as a 21-storey building suddenly collapsed in the Ikoyi district of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air - 2 November 2021 02.11.2021

Death toll in Nigeria building collapse rises to at least 16 +++Concerns as voters shun registration for 2022 election in Kenya +++Outcome and outlook of South Africa's local elections
King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Swaziland gestures as he sits at the closing ceremony of the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government at The OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on August 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GULSHAN KHAN (Photo credit should read GULSHAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air - 28 October 2021 28.10.2021

Prodemocracy demonstrations expected in Eswatini+++Impact of sanctions against Zimbabwe+++Does the level of education matter when choosing a partner?
ARCHIV 2015 *** epa05536634 (FILE) A file image dated 25 May 2015 shows illegal Zimbabwean gold miners, Rooi Mpofu (R) and Sherphard Sibanda (L) climbing down an old rope as they enter a disused commercial gold mine to start another shift of illegal gold mining near Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. Reports on 12 September 2016 confirm an unknown number of miners are trapped underground at a shaft near this shaft after a fire broke out. The miners called 'Zama Zama's', are illegal miners who use existing air vents in disused commercial gold mines to mine for gold. Many are illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe and Lesotho. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK *** Local Caption *** 51959941 +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Refugees in South Africa stake their lives in a gamble for gold 27.10.2021

Unemployment in South Africa is extremely high. Now sheer survival needs have forced migrant workers to risk their lives prospecting for gold in disused mines.
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Zimbabwe's vaccine mandate 25.10.2021

No jab, no job — that's the policy in Zimbabwe and more and more countries around the world. And it's not just public servants who have to get inoculated — private companies are demanding it too. Some unions say that intrudes on workers' privacy.
Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga speaks at the Frankfurt book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Tsitsi Dangarembga: 'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe 22.10.2021

The Zimbabwean author and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has received the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade. She tells DW about the issues affecting literature in her home country.

This image taken from video released late Friday evening, Oct. 31, 2014, by Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, centre, the leader of Nigeria's Islamic extremist group denies agreeing to any cease-fire with the government and says more than 200 kidnapped schoolgirls all have converted to Islam and been married off. In the new video released late Friday night, Abubakar Shekau dashed hopes for a prisoner exchange to get the girls released. The issue of the girls is long forgotten because I have long ago married them off, he said, laughing. In this war, there is no going back, he said in the video received by The Associated Press in the same way as previous messages. (AP Photo/Boko Haram)

AfricaLink on Air - 15 October 2021 15.10.2021

Nigeria's military says Abu Musab al-Barnawi leader of ISWAP dead+++Zimbabwe: Mandatory COVID-19 jabs for civil servants
26.08.2018, Simbabwe, Harare Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa talks to South African President Cyrill Ramaphosa, centre, with Rwanda President Paul Kagame, right, during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa's narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide sufficient and credible evidence to back vote- rigging claims.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) |

AfricaLink on Air - 13 October 2021 13.10.2021

Rwanda education sector in shock after 60,000 students fail+++Ethiopian offensive in two northern regions intensifies+++Guinea's military ruler, Col. Mamady Doumbouya, force some 42 military generals to early retirement+++Nigeria approves electronic transfer of election results+++Elderly fend off sexual predators through learning Karate
Guinea junta leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, raises his hand at his swearing in ceremony as president of country transion on October 1, 2021 in Conakry. - The head of the junta in Guinea, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, was sworn in on Friday as president of this West African country for a period of transition of still unknown duration and content. (Photo by Cellou BINANI / AFP) (Photo by CELLOU BINANI/AFP via Getty Images)

The 77 Percent – Increasing military coups in Africa - what gains for young people? 05.10.2021

"Young people who constitute the majority are always observers of coups than beneficiaries," says a young Ugandan – a view shared by several African youths. What is the role and future of young people in military takeovers in Africa? Listen to the debate!
Sudan's Prime Minister Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok chairs a cabinet meeting in the capital Khartoum on September 21, 2021. - A coup attempt in Sudan failed early on September 21, state media reported, as the country grapples with a fragile transition since the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir. (Photo by - / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Ashraf SHAZLY has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [BYLINE REMOVAL]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air - 21 September 2021 21.09.2021

Sudan government says foiled coup attempt linked to Bashir regime +++ Analysis of "Hotel Rwanda" hero's terrorism conviction +++ Is money safe in Ugandan banks?+++Tanzania: Liquid fertilizer made from human hair +++ World leaders voice their opinions on German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, talks to his lawyer Gatera Gashabana inside the courtroom in Kigali, Rwanda February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana

AfricaLink on Air - 20 September 2021 20.09.2021

A Rwandan court has found 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero Paul Rusesabagina guilty on terror-related charges.+++ France's defence minister in Mali to persuade the military government to drop plans to bring Russian troops into the country +++ Biafra separatists violently enforce Monday sit in +++ Workers and the COVID vaccine - Zimbabwe and Nigeria +++ Sports
Swaziland king Mswati III (C) arrives to attend the first day of the annual royal reed dance at the Ludzidzini Royal palace on August 30, 2015 in Lobamba, Swaziland. Umhlanga, or Reed Dance ceremony, is an annual Swazi cultural event where tens of thousands of Swazi girls and travel from the various chiefdoms to the Ludzidzini Royal Village to participate in the eight-day event. A road accident in Swaziland killed several girls and seriously injured others who had been on their way to a traditional ceremony. The accident happened Friday night when their open truck smashed into a car on the road between the tiny kingdom's two main cities, Mbabane and Manzini, en route to the traditional Reed Dance. AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (Photo credit should read GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air — 14 September 2021 14.09.2021

Eswatini activists push for democracy+++Guinea's junta begins consultations with civil society groups+++Leader of Rwanda's refugee community gunned down in Mozambique

ECOWAS-Delegation in Conakry am 10. September 2031. Copyright: Präsidentschaft Guineas.

AfricaLink on Air - 13 September 2021 13.09.2021

Guinea junta to start consultations with civil society groups +++ Zimbabwean court orders exhumation of former president Robert Mugabe's body +++ Cameroonians speak out against landgrabbers in Doula and Yaoundé
Wehende Fahnen der Buchmesse am Haupteingang der Messe Frankfurt. Frankfurter Buchmesse 2011 11.-16.10.2011 © Frankfurter Buchmesse/Fernando Baptista Copyright frei nur für journalistische Zwecke, keine Persönlichkeitsrechte oder Model-Release-Verträge der abgebildeten Personen vorhanden. The photos may be used for editorial purposes only as part of press reporting on the Frankfurt Book Fair. No other rights are available.

Frankfurt Book Fair to allow 25,000 visitors daily 01.09.2021

Organizers of the world's largest book trade fair say that their hygiene plan has been accepted, allowing the event to receive a large number of participants.
Symbolbild Vigilantes and local hunters armed with locally made guns gather before they go on patrol in Yola, Nigeria, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2014. Suspected Boko Haram gunmen killed at least 20 people in an attack Monday on two villages on the outskirts of Chibok, the town where more than 200 schoolgirls were abducted in April, said a Nigerian civilian defense officer. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba ) picture-alliance/AP Photo/S.Alamba

AfricaLink on Air — 20 August 2021 20.08.2021

Are civilians across Africa arming themselves?+++Ivory Coast closes borders+++Al-Shabab's presence in Somalia as AU mission winds down+++Nigerian teen helps youths with vocational training+++Sports
A worker is seen at Biovac, a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine storage facility, in Midrand, South Africa, on March 2, 2021. (Photo by SIPHIWE SIBEKO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SIPHIWE SIBEKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Africa ramps up vaccine drive as COVID cases surge 13.08.2021

Africa has vaccinated more than 50 million people against COVID-19. However, that figure is way below other continents. As a result, countries such as Kenya and Rwanda are pushing for partial vaccination mandates.
