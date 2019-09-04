Deutsche Welle welcomes news that Russia won't impose sanctions

DW welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement that he does not agree with restrictions against Western media outlets, including DW.

According to the Russian news agency Interfax, Lavrov made the announcement at a press conference of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Moscow.

"The Foreign Ministry does not support the consideration of any policy that aims to strip media of their accreditation," Lavrov said. He was answering a question on whether he believed it was necessary to suspend the accreditation of foreign media, including DW.

Read more: Journalism in international law – protected or defenseless?

DW spokesman Christoph Jumpelt said on Wednesday in response: "There would have been no possible justification for imposing sanctions against DW."

He also refuted Russian media reports claiming that DW had apologized for its coverage of protests that took place in Moscow this past summer. "This must [have been] a misunderstanding," said Jumpelt.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.