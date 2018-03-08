Deutsche Welle websites now accessible via Tor-Protocol

People in countries whose governments block or restrict access to independent news can now access Deutsche Welle's websites securely and anonymously. With the support of the OTF (Open Technology Fund) and the Tor Project, DW has installed a mirror proxy that will allow dw.com's web content to be accessed through a web address in the Tor network.

Guido Baumhauer, Director of Distribution & Technology at DW, explains this effective alternative to the use of censorship circumvention software tools: "Providing our target groups worldwide with independent information is part of DW's DNA. It is therefore a logical step for us to now also use Tor to reach people in censored markets who previously had limited or no access to free media."

Websites accessible through Tor (The Onion Routing) can be recognized by the extension '.onion.' A special browser such as the Firefox-based Tor browser is necessary in order to gain access to the websites. Besides Deutsche Welle, so far only a few media websites such as those of the New York Times and the BBC offer an onion address.

Background Information: DW's websites have been completely blocked in China and Iran for many years. Through the Tor browser, this block can be circumvented, allowing users to anonymously access DW websites. When a user accesses a Tor website, the Tor browser creates a "path" through multiple anonymous routers into the Tor network, while the website creates its own path into the Tor network. The two paths only meet inside the Tor network, thereby allowing the Tor user (client) and the website operator (server) to remain anonymous. As communication takes place through several routers each with its own encryption, several layers of encryption are created. The layers are reminiscent of an onion - from which Tor (The Onion Router) also gets its name.

The Deutsche Welle Tor address is: https://dwnewsvdyyiamwnp.onion