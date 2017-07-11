Deutsche Welle website partially blocked in Belarus

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The DW website is currently not completely available in Belarus when trying to access it through most internet providers.
The website of Germany's public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) was partially blocked in Belarus on Thursday.
When trying to access the site in Belarus on a computer, a standard message from the country's government appears, informing users that the website has been restricted.
The portal is still accessible via a cell phones, according to DW sources in Belarus.
Earlier on Thursday, websites of a number of other media outlets in Belarus — including weekly, independent newspaper Novy Chas (New Time) — had also been blocked.
Current Time TV's webpage was also blocked. The broadcaster, which was created by the media corporation Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, is a Russian-language television channel with its editorial office based in Prague.
Our mission: to convey the country as a nation rooted in European culture and as a liberal, democratic state based on the rule of law, as well as to promote exchange between the world's cultures and peoples.
Deutsche Welle and Cologne University’s Institute for Media and Communications Law continued their series of events.