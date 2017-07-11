Deutsche Welle website partially blocked in Belarus

The website of Germany's public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) was partially blocked in Belarus on Thursday.

When trying to access the site in Belarus on a computer, a standard message from the country's government appears, informing users that the website has been restricted.

Cell phone access

The portal is still accessible via a cell phones, according to DW sources in Belarus.

Earlier on Thursday, websites of a number of other media outlets in Belarus — including weekly, independent newspaper Novy Chas (New Time) — had also been blocked.

Current Time TV's webpage was also blocked. The broadcaster, which was created by the media corporation Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, is a Russian-language television channel with its editorial office based in Prague.