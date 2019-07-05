Deutsche Bank to axe 18,000 jobs

Deutsche Bank says it would cut 18,000 jobs by 2022 as part of a major restructuring of the embattled bank. For years, the bank, Germany's biggest lender, has suffered with weak performance and legal woes.
Deutsche Bank announced Sunday it would cut 18,000 jobs – around one in five of its workforce – by 2022, as part of its new round of restructuring.
Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Sunday that the restructuring would include "a workforce reduction" to "around 74,000 employees by 2022."
The layoffs would contribute to reducing annual costs by €6 billion ($6.7 billion) until 2022.
The bank also plans to scrap its global equities business and scale back its investment bank. It expects a €2.8 billion euro ($3.1 billion) net loss in the second quarter as a result of restructuring charges.
The company was hit hard by a financial crisis a decade ago. Since then it has struggled to make profits amid the new safety provisions imposed on banks.
Read more: Deutsche Bank's uncertain road to recovery
Bank transformation
In May, Chief Executive Christian Sewing sought to reassure investors at Deutsche Bank's annual general meeting (AGM) that management was "prepared for tough cutbacks" and that he would "speed up the transformation" by focusing on "profitable and growing areas."
Sewing, however, said more cuts were needed to its ailing investment banking unit, which consumes most of the bank's capital and has been at the heart of various trials and fines for, among other offenses, money laundering. The unit has also failed to catch up with its much bigger US rivals, particularly in investment banking.
Read more: Deutsche Bank's 5 biggest scandals
US cuts to equity business
Some of the changes that were proposed in May included the plan to cut its US equities business, including prime brokerage and equity derivatives, to win over shareholders not satisfied with its performance.
A big part of the bank's anticipated US cuts will come from its money-losing equities business, which includes cash equities trading. The bank has also earmarked US rates trading for further reductions.
Deutsche Bank officials had previously denied reports they planned a further US restructuring.
Read more: Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank end merger talks
shs/ng (dpa, Reuters)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The German lender is planning to cut thousands of jobs and shed whole business lines as part of a major reorganization. Analysts say cost cutting alone is not going to rid Deutsche Bank of its current woes. (05.07.2019)
Chief executive Christian Sewing has promised to speed up the embattled bank's "transformation," as he faced disgruntled shareholders and activists in Frankfurt. (23.05.2019)
Espionage, money laundering and interest rate scams. Germany's biggest lender has a global reputation for scandal – and has paid hefty fines and expensive settlements to make up for its wrongdoings. (29.11.2018)
Germany's two largest lenders have called off any further discussions about a merger. Berlin had promoted the idea of creating a banking "champion" capable of supporting Germany's export-orientated economy. (25.04.2019)