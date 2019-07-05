Deutsche Bank to axe 18,000 jobs

Deutsche Bank says it would cut 18,000 jobs by 2022 as part of a major restructuring of the embattled bank.
Deutsche Bank announced Sunday it would cut 18,000 jobs – around one in five of its workforce – by 2022, as part of its new round of restructuring.
The bank, Germany's biggest lender, has suffered with weak performance and legal woes for years.
Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Sunday that the restructuring would include "a workforce reduction" to "around 74,000 employees by 2022."
The layoffs would contribute to reducing annual costs by €6 billion ($6.7 billion) until 2022.
shs/ng (dpa, Reuters)
More to come...