 Deutsche Bank to axe 18,000 jobs | News | DW | 07.07.2019

News

Deutsche Bank to axe 18,000 jobs

Deutsche Bank says it would cut 18,000 jobs by 2022 as part of a major restructuring of the embattled bank.

Deutsche Bank USA (Imago Images/Ulmer)

Deutsche Bank announced Sunday it would cut 18,000 jobs – around one in five of its workforce – by 2022, as part of its new round of restructuring.

The bank, Germany's biggest lender, has suffered with weak performance and legal woes for years.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Sunday that the restructuring would include "a workforce reduction" to "around 74,000 employees by 2022."

The layoffs would contribute to reducing annual costs by €6 billion ($6.7 billion) until 2022.

shs/ng (dpa, Reuters)

More to come...

Related content

Frankfurt/Main: Die Zentrale der Deutschen Bank

Deutsche Bank's uncertain road to recovery 05.07.2019

The German lender is planning to cut thousands of jobs and shed whole business lines as part of a major reorganization. Analysts say cost cutting alone is not going to rid Deutsche Bank of its current woes.

Skyline Frankfurt am Main

Deutsche Bank 12 top managers' pay nearly doubles to €55.7 million 22.03.2019

The top 12 Deutsche Bank managers pocketed €55.7 million for 2018, mainly due to more bonus payments. Unions are already angry at likely job cuts if a merger with Commerzbank goes ahead.

BdT Deutschland Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt

Deutsche Bank posts first annual profit in four years 01.02.2019

Germany's flagship lender returned to profit in 2018, its first in four years, despite a loss in the fourth quarter. The bank has recently been hit by a range of scandals, including allegations of money laundering.

