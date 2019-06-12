 Deutsche Bank may create ′bad bank′ for high-risk assets | News | DW | 17.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Deutsche Bank may create 'bad bank' for high-risk assets

Germany's largest lender is planning to isolate up to €50 billion in high-risk assets, reported the Financial Times. The bank's chief executive has vowed to restore sustainable profitability to the ailing lender.

Deutsche Bank logo

Deutsche Bank has put forward plans to overhaul its trading operations by creating a so-called bad bank that would hold up to €50 billion ($56 billion) in assets, reported the London-based business newspaper Financial Times on Monday.

A bad bank allows financial institutions to isolate high-risk assets. In this case, it would allow Deutsche Bank to house or sell high-risk assets, mostly long-dated derivatives, as it shifts its operations towards more profitable enterprises.

The measure would be complemented by a new focus on transaction banking and private wealth management, according to the newspaper. That would include scaling back or shuttering some of its business outside Europe, which could significantly impact its presence in the US.

Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing could announce the measures in late July.

Read more: Opinion: What's to become of Deutsche Bank?

'Tough cutbacks' on the horizon

Germany's biggest lender has seen its stock price hit historic lows as it struggles to post profit amid a series of financial scandals. But Sewing vowed in May to take radical measures to correct course.

"We will accelerate transformation by rigorously focusing our bank on profitable and growing businesses which are particularly relevant to our clients," Sewing told investors at the time. "We're prepared to make tough cutbacks."

Investors are hoping that Sewing can turn the situation around after Deutsche Bank's share price dipped below €6 ($6.73) earlier this month, even if that means taking extraordinary steps to restore sustainable profitability.

Read more: Deutsche Bank moves some operations to Frankfurt as Brexit risks bite

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:40

Deutsche Bank CEO under fire for performance

DW recommends

Deutsche Bank flags 'tough cutbacks' as shareholders grumble

Chief executive Christian Sewing has promised to speed up the embattled bank's "transformation," as he faced disgruntled shareholders and activists in Frankfurt. (23.05.2019)  

Deutsche Bank's 5 biggest scandals

Espionage, money laundering and interest rate scams. Germany's biggest lender has a global reputation for scandal – and has paid hefty fines and expensive settlements to make up for its wrongdoings. (29.11.2018)  

Opinion: What's to become of Deutsche Bank?

A little over a year until its 150th anniversary, Germany's biggest lender is facing trying times. Still struggling to emerge from the financial crisis, Deutsche Bank can't find a cure to its ills, says Henrik Böhme. (07.01.2019)  

Deutsche Bank moves some operations to Frankfurt as Brexit risks bite

Germany's largest lender has moved a significant chunk of its financial services euro-clearing operation away from London to Frankfurt, as concerns over the City's post-Brexit strength continue. (30.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Deutsche Bank to set up €50bn ‘bad bank’ as part of overhaul

Deutsche Bank to set up €50bn ‘bad bank’ as part of overhaul

Audios and videos on the topic

Deutsche Bank CEO under fire for performance  

Related content

Deutschland Christopher Street Day in Köln

Can companies be an ally in the fight for LGBTI equality? 12.06.2019

As Pride season kicks off, the economic benefit of LGBTI acceptance for countries and companies seems to be more evident than ever. Yet is it only about rainbow money?

USA | Donald Trump hält Pressekonferenz im Rosengarten | Mueller Bericht

Court: Deutsche Bank may release files on Donald Trump 23.05.2019

US President Donald Trump has failed in his legal attempt to stop Congress subpoenas to force Deutsche Bank to release his financial details. The German bank reportedly lent Trump over $2 billion in the last 20 years.

Deutschland Hauptversammlung Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt

Deutsche Bank flags 'tough cutbacks' as shareholders grumble 23.05.2019

Chief executive Christian Sewing has promised to speed up the embattled bank's "transformation," as he faced disgruntled shareholders and activists in Frankfurt.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  