Deutsche Bahn reduces trains, ends talks as union strikes

Railway passengers in Germany will face a severely restricted service on Thursday after the national operator, Deutsche Bahn, cut trains in response to a short-notice strike. Negotiations have also been canceled.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) will slash over 80% of its long-distance services from Wednesday night until Thursday evening and has canceled talks with the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) after the latter announced short-notice industrial action.

The strike, called by the GDL on Tuesday night, is scheduled for 10 p.m. CET Wednesday until 6 p.m. CET Thursday, with drivers, train attendants, workshop staff and dispatchers all called on to join the industrial action.

Why is the German rail union striking?

The strike was announced just two days ahead of the next round of wage negotiations between DB and the GDL, with the rail operator having already made the union an offer that did not include its core demand to reduce working hours for shift workers from 38 to 35 hours with full pay.

The GDL also demands a salary increase of €555 ($593) per month for employees, on top of a one-off payment of €3,000 to counter biting inflation.

At initial negotiations, the two sides had agreed on a timetable for the collective bargaining round, with negotiations initially planned on a weekly basis. DB has now canceled the talks.

What has Deutsche Bahn said?

"Either you go on strike, or you negotiate. You can't do both at the same time," said Martin Seiler, DB's chief human resources officer. "Anyone who breaks these agreements in this form and calls for strikes at short notice ... cannot expect us to continue sitting at the negotiating table."

DB has set up an emergency timetable and will be deploying longer trains in an attempt to balance out the reduction in service, but it has nevertheless called on passengers to check online before traveling and to refrain from making all but absolutely necessary journeys.

