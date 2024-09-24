New train to link Berlin and Paris in 8 hours

The first direct high-speed train service between both cities will be running from December, according to Deutsche Bahn. It will offer a journey without transfers, with stops in Frankfurt, Strasbourg and Karlsruhe.

A new high-speed train, operated by German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and France's SNCF, will allow passengers to travel between Berlin and Paris in approximately eight hours, Deutsche Bahn announced on Tuesday.

The first departure is scheduled for December.

"This is the first daytime direct connection between the capitals of Germany and France, and it is also a symbol of a growing Europe," said Michael Peterson, an executive at Deutsche Bahn.

"This new connection is further proof of the Franco-German friendship and contributes to a shared goal of our two countries: more CO2-free mobility," added Alain Krakovitch from SNCF.

What will the journey look like?

The train is set to depart from Berlin at 11:54 a.m. and arrive at Paris' Gare de l'Est at 7:55 p.m. In the reverse direction, it will leave Paris at 9:55 a.m. and arrive in Berlin at 6:03 p.m.

The route will stop in Strasbourg, France, and not Saarbrücken, as initially requested by Deutsche Bahn. It will also make stops in the German cities of Frankfurt and Karlsruhe.

Second-class tickets will be available starting at €60 ($67), slightly more expensive than the cheapest flights between the two capitals.

With this route, the number of daily connections between France and Germany will increase from 24 to 26.

Was there already a Paris-Berlin train?

Berlin and Paris have been connected by a long-distance night train service, operated by Austrian Railways, although it is currently suspended due to construction work.

Deutsche Bahn is also planning other new international connections. Among them are routes from Munich to Milan and Rome, in collaboration with Trenitalia, scheduled for 2026.

According to Peterson, demand for international train travel has grown faster than for domestic routes.

This service adds to the high-speed rail network between Germany and France, which already includes routes to Marseille and Bordeaux from Frankfurt.

fmf/nm (AFP, dpa)