Deutsche Bahn: German rail union plans fresh strikes

The GDL union is calling for another strike in an escalation of a wage dispute with rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

Germany's GDL train drivers' union on Sunday announced further strike action as talks with state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) appeared to be deadlocked.

The union has announced a strike in passenger transport starting early Wednesday and lasting until Friday evening. GDL drivers in freight transport begin their strike on January 9, the union said.

The two sides have been trying to agree on a deal on working hours, with GDL wanting hours cut from 38 to 35 per week without affecting pay.

GDL has already brought passenger trains to a standstill twice with 20-hour and 24-hour strikes.

DB seeking and injunction

"This strike is not only completely unnecessary, but we also consider it to be legally inadmissible," Martin Seiler, DB's chief human resources officer, said.

Seiler said that DB had presented an extended offer two days ago in which it had taken a major step toward the union's core demand regarding working hours.

"DB is prepared to compromise. It is now time to negotiate again. The GDL leadership has overreached, it must finally come to its senses," Seiler said in a statement.

DB said it would try to stop the strike with an injunction through a Frankfurt labor court.

GDL union asks for better offer

The GDL union said in December it planned a strike that would last several days after the Christmas holiday season.

"The DB Group has not used the Christmas truce to counteract industrial action with a negotiable offer," GDL said.

In addition to shorter working hours, GDL is also looking for a pay hike of €555 ($606) per month and an inflation compensation bonus for its members.

Negotiations between the union and Deutsche Bahn broke off at the end of November, with drivers staging a 24-hour strike in December.

DB has flatly rejected the demand for a reduction in working hours due to a labor shortage.

It has instead offered an 11% increase in wages and salaries for a collective agreement term of 32 months.

The GDL has rejected the offer.

