Deutsche Bahn forgot to put clocks back at Munich station

As part of the practice of changing the clocks twice a year — from summer to winter time and vice versa — clocks were put back an hour in the early hours of Sunday. From then on, winter time applied again in European countries.

German train operator Deutsche Bahn, however, forgot to change the settings in a number of its clocks at the central train station in the southern city of Munich.

This caused confusion among travelers, reported German online portal Der Westen.

Deutsche Bahn had earlier expressed confidence that it wouldn't face any issues with the changing of the clocks, saying that it has become a "routine" affair for the company.

The train operator said it had adjusted around 120,000 clocks at railway stations, offices, ticket vending machines and information and security systems. Deutsche Bahn assured a smooth operation and said trains and buses would run on time.

Controversial practice

For decades, Europeans have gone through a twice-yearly ritual of changing their clocks to make the most of natural daylight.

The practice, which was used as a means to conserve energy during the World Wars as well as the oil crises of the 1970s, became law across the European Union in 1996.

All EU countries are required to move forward by an hour on the last Sunday of March and back by an hour on the final Sunday in October.

Proponents of daylight savings have long argued that it benefits public safety as well as saving energy.

But those who oppose the practice say that it has become obsolete thanks to other more efficient energy-saving technologies such as LED lights. Critics have also cited long-term health problems, sleep-related issues and the reduced concentration that often accompanies the twice-yearly change.

