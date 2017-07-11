Deutsche Bahn engineers' strike causes chaos across Germany

Destination boards across Germany were blank Wednesday as stranded travelers desperately sought alternative transportation in the midst of a major strike by locomotive engineers at Deutsche Bahn (DB).

The strike was announced on Tuesday with stoppages to freight services. It was expanded to include DB's passenger rail network Wednesday. It is scheduled to continue until 2:00 a.m., Friday (0000 UTC).

"Despite the short notice, we were able to successfully set up alternative transportation for long-distance and regional travel," DB declared. Still, the company said only "25% of long distance trains" were in operation Wednesday.

Germany is at the height of the summer holiday season and many employees are also beginning to return to their offices as vaccination rates rise across the country. The severe limitations the strike has put on train availability have meant that those trains that are rolling are so full that it is impossible to observe social distancing guidelines.

DB itself has advised those who do not absolutely have to travel, not to.

DB's competitors in both the freight and passenger rail businesses operated with no interruptions. Airlines, bus operators and rental car companies have all seen booking increases.

What is the GDL strike about?

The strike was called by the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) after representatives failed to reach agreement with DB over pay raises, bonuses, benefits, job security and retirement for the GDL's 37,000 members.

The GDL wants a 1.4% salary increase and a coronavirus bonus of €600 ($704) for 2021, as well as a further 1.8% wage increase in 2022. DB agreed to the 3.2% increase but wants to pay it out over 40 months (2022-2023). DB says the billions it lost in revenue during the coronavirus pandemic leave it no other option but the delayed payment proposal.

Are the strikes just about DB?

Observers have suggested the GDL may be using the strike to gain greater influence alongside the larger Railway and Transport Union (EVG). Unlike the EVG, which represents rail workers and public transport employees, the GDL has refused to accept wage freezes this year.

Changes to collective bargaining rules in Germany also mean the largest union in a given sector sets the wage scale. Here, too, observers suggest the GDL may be trying to lure non-union or EVG members into its ranks in hopes of eventually eclipsing the larger outfit.

Not the first GDL strike at DB

GDL Chairman Claus Weselsky repeated calls for DB to put a new offer on the table, saying a delayed payout represents a devaluation of the union's 28-month plan, equating with a raise of less than 1%. "That's not negotiable," he said.

"We expect our work to be respected and valued," said GDL boss Weselsky. When asked by German public broadcaster ZDF if new strikes may be called, he replied, "we'll make that decision next week."

Despite criticizing the strike as overblown, DB Human Resources Director Martin Seiler has signaled that he is willing to negotiate.

The last major confrontations between the GDL and DB came in 2014-2015, when the union, demanding regulatory reform, staged nine rounds of strikes over the course nine months. A six-day stoppage of work in May 2015 remains the longest in DB history.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Did you get that? There's a loudspeaker announcement while you're waiting for a train, but you barely distinguish a single word? The acoustics of any train station are generally bad, so instead of worrying too much about what you've missed, here's a German idiom for the unexceptional occasion: "Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof" — literally, "I only understand train station" — which means you didn't understand a thing.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Recognize different types of trains Most preschool children know this: The Intercity-Express (ICE) trains are the high-speed stars of the German state railway, Deutsche Bahn. They reach up to 300 kph (186 mph). The Intercity (IC) trains are also white and red, but not quite as modern and fast, traveling at a maximum speed of 200 kph. If you're heading to a smaller town, the (often red) Regionalbahn (RB) is what you're looking for.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Not all trains are on time Despite the stereotypes about German efficiency, train punctuality has been declining, and complaining about how they're late all the time is a small talk topic that unites travelers throughout the country. DB claims that nearly 75 percent of its high-speed trains reached their destination within five minutes of their planned schedule in 2018.

10 things Germans generally know about trains You can't travel for free A basic principle: Buy your ticket before boarding a train. However, if ever the ticket vending machine is out of order at your station of departure or you don't manage to obtain a ticket before getting on the train, on ICE or Intercity trains you can buy your ticket from the conductor once you're on board. On a RB, you'll be fined for fare evasion, aka "schwarzfahren" (literally: black riding).

10 things Germans generally know about trains Travel with a group to save money Groups of up to five people will find interesting deals for regional train tickets. In some cases, it's already cheaper for two people to buy one such ticket; each additional traveler on the same ticket further reduces the costs, which is why improvised groups of people heading to the same destination often find each other on the platform.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Bikes are a challenge An increasing number of ICE trains have designated spaces for a limited number of bicycles. On other trains, from the Intercity to the regional ones, there are special wagons for bikes. You'll need an extra ticket to bring one along. Cycling is a popular activity in the summer, so expect a chaotic "first come, first served" struggle to squeeze yours in and out of a regional train on a weekend.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Sorry, but that place is mine A train ticket doesn't come with an allocated seat. Reservations are available at an extra cost on long-distance trains — and they can be overbooked. Indicators usually reveal if a seat has been reserved, but even Germans find "ggf. reserviert" (which means: "it could be reserved") confusing. In any case, the passenger with a reservation is sure to let you know if you're sitting in their place.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Wait at the right spot While tourists wildly run around looking for the wagon with their reservation once their ICE train comes in, seasoned German travelers are already standing next to the right door. They know there's a useful information system that associates a letter on the platform to the position where each carriage will stand.

10 things Germans generally know about trains You don't need to be loud elsewhere either There are different options when you make a reservation: Do you prefer an aisle seat, at a table or in a smaller compartment? Some areas are conceived for people who prefer it quiet. Avoid making phone calls in the "Ruhebereich," or quiet zone. And even in other areas, no one really wants to listen to you talk loudly on your phone.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Get a special compartment for your children Parents traveling with their children will find it easier to avoid the quiet zone altogether. On ICE trains, special family compartments are an interesting option — but they need to be booked ahead. Traveling without a reservation? Head to the "Family Zone." Children aged 5 and under travel for free, while those under 15 don't have to pay either, as long as they're accompanied by a paying adult. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



js/csb (AFP, dpa)